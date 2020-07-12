Apartment List
los angeles
hollywood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM

175 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,906
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,747
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,627
1049 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Luxury units with open plan living areas feature stainless steel and slate finish appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pool, multiple courtyards, screening room, yoga and spin classes.
1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
25 Units Available
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,985
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
285 Units Available
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,215
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1262 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,819
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,969
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
22 Units Available
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,863
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1125 sqft
Includes balcony, den and loft. Large nine- to 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings. Private outdoor space in every unit. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,200
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Hollywood apartments put you near myriad dining and entertainment options. Choose from studio to three-bedroom units and even penthouses, with 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy rooftop lounge with BBQ and fire pit.
1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
$
156 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,610
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1164 sqft
Andalucian-inspired apartments feature ceiling fans, dishwashers, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Swimming pool has underwater speakers and LED lighting. Hollywood location near the Los Angeles Tennis Club.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,899
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
926 sqft
Discover luxury apartments in Los Angeles Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. A brand new urban living community with lavish amenities and a modern European flair.
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,365
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,646
1125 sqft
Central Park, The Grove and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery are easily accessed from this community. Property features include a lounge, theater, business center and rooftop deck. Apartments include alarm systems, satellite television and walk-in closets.
1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
53 Units Available
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,396
854 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,494
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1473 sqft
1600 Vine features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a variety of floor plans to suit your urban lifestyle. Located in the heart of Hollywood for access to work and play.
1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,832
1069 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,977
2105 sqft
Loft-style and two-bedroom homes with amazing views, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, garage parking. Shopping, dining, entertainment of W. Sunset Blvd. Access to Metro local line, Hollywood Freeway.
1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1074 sqft
Brand New!Vues on Gordon, the most vibrant community in Hollywood, takes center stage between Sunset & Hollywood Blvd. Next door neighbors include the Palladium, Fonda Theatre, and Pantages Theatre, the most iconic of venues in the city.
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
999 sqft
JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 Deposit on approved credit. The Wilcox Townhomes recent remodel provides a luxurious lifestyle. Work up a sweat on our rooftop fitness center and take in the exceptional view of Hollywood.
1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
46 Units Available
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,597
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1162 sqft
A staple in Hollywood living, Eastown offers the maximum in lifestyle flexibility.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
2 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1031 sqft
In the heart of LA's most historic and vibrant neighborhood, The Summit is moments away from Hollywood Boulevard, the Dolby Theater and some of the city's finest dining, nightclubs and shopping.
1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1180 sqft
From its early days of gentle rolling foothills lined with fragrant orange groves to the world-renowned city it is today, the city of Hollywood is very much alive and growing.
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
9 Units Available
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
1 of 25

Last updated June 30 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
475 sqft
Carlton Canyon Apartments offers signature Hollywood style residences nestled in the heart of Hollywood itself.
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Local at 5933 Barton Ave Comfort and convenience await at 5933 Barton Avenue. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 90 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
1 of 22

Last updated July 8 at 04:59pm
3 Units Available
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,595
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Hollywood and just a few yards from Hollywood Blvd. Modern apartments include fully appointed kitchen, patio/balcony, and private laundry facilities. Community has a pool table, courtyard, and lobby.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5211 Romaine St
5211 Romaine Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
651 sqft
Cute Bungalow with Maximum Privacy - This cute bungalow is set in a great Hollywood location just one block from Lemon Grove Park. Beautiful dark wood floors throughout this cozy home. Both kitchen and bath remodeled in 2016.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 1/2 Gordon St
1206 1/2 Gordon St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
This apartment is in the heart of Hollywood in the Studio district. Walking distance to W hotel, Pantages Theatre, Netflix, Paramount studios.,trendy restaurants and cafes. Large apartment approximately 900sq ft.
Hollywood
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

When it comes to Los Angeles, most people think of Hollywood, where palm trees, sunshine, and movie stars make up most of the picture. Though these are all certainly part of the scene, living in Hollywood also offers so much more.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Walkable
  • METRO public transit (subway, buses and trains)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Young adults (mostly between 18-35)
  • Singles

Close to:

  • Hollywood sign
  • West Hollywood
  • Sunset Strip
  • Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center

Contains:

  • Hollywood Walk of Fame/Grauman’s Chinese Theater
  • Capitol Records Tower
  • Madame Tussauds

Hollywood in 3 Words: Aspirational, Young, Fun

Living in Hollywood

Hollywood is the place for people with strong commitment to achieving big dreams. It’s home to a score of diverse residents, as well as some of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. Hollywood is the perfect place for renters who are more aspirational than established, those who have come to L.A. to chase their big dreams and live an exciting life.

Hollywood is full of landmarks that are recognizable to most anyone. The iconic Hollywood sign is only one example. Others include Grauman’s Chinese Theater, where you’ll see the biggest stars immortalized on the walk of fame. Tourists may be surprised by how busy this part of town is and how many times they’ll be offered the chance to take a tour of celebrity homes. It’s normal to be a little star-struck, but this eventually wears off for most people who live here.

You’ll find L.A. residents soaking up the California sun among all the celebrity impersonators and people hoping to become the next big thing in Hollywood. Many new immigrants seek out this neighborhood as well, which means that you have access to amazing ethnic cuisine like Bombay Grill for authentic Indian dishes and the Luv2Eat Thai Bistro.

Things to do in Hollywood

You’ll never get bored in Hollywood. The neighborhood is full of young singles, and you’ll see them hanging out at the many nightclubs here, like Boulevard3, which many people say has as much glitz and glamour as the coolest clubs in Las Vegas. The Burgundy Room is a dimly-lit dive bar in the best sense of the term, while you can see hip hop stars like T.I. and Chris Brown at the Sayers Club (hint: it gets crowded, so get bottle service.)

Los Angeles residents tend to be big into fitness, and Hollywood is definitely no exception. But you can stay fit in a variety of fun ways here, like taking sexy dance classes at Hells Belles Burlesque. Find your zen at trendy SoulCycle classes or go for an old-school workout or take a Zumba class at the Hollywood Wilshire YMCA.

Dining in Hollywood

Hollywood and Vine is a classic intersection in the area, but today that you’ll find your options for dinner and entertainment expand to include Sunset Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. You can have dinner on Hollywood Blvd. at Hollywood Burger and finish up with dessert at Sweet! just a few blocks away (be sure to check out the kitschy memorabilia after you build your own candy bar.) This short distance between hot spots makes Hollywood walkable, although nearby West Hollywood is more so and was even named the most walkable city in California.

Getting around Hollywood

For those who aren’t interested in walking or need to reach points outside Hollywood, METRO public transit provides options like subways and buses. You can drive here, too, although parking may be expensive and limited at peak times, especially on the weekends. Hollywood is such a destination in itself that people come from all over the city on weekends to hang out at legendary institutions like Amoeba Records.

Renting in Hollywood, Los Angeles

Finding an apartment for rent in Hollywood presents a lot of options, ranging from budget-friendly units in older low-rise buildings to new luxury apartments and penthouses. The sky’s the limit when it comes to the options available if you have the pocketbook to match; some apartment communities even have onsite full-service spas and marble bathtubs.

Many say that Hollywood is more of a community than a city, and you’ll find that for yourself when you move in. There’s a sense of excitement and possibility among the renters here. Most apartment complexes have pools and outdoor fire pits for lounging with friends. Many apartments for rent in Hollywood also allow you to bring along a pet or two, although breed restrictions are common and so are extra required deposits. Some apartment complexes have utilities included, though utilities are an additional expense at others, so be sure to ask for details when you sign your lease.

Renting an apartment in Hollywood will get you access to all the latest and greatest and most exciting that Los Angeles has to offer! Live here, and who knows what dreams could happen?

