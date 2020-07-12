175 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA
When it comes to Los Angeles, most people think of Hollywood, where palm trees, sunshine, and movie stars make up most of the picture. Though these are all certainly part of the scene, living in Hollywood also offers so much more.
Transportation
- Driving
- Walkable
- METRO public transit (subway, buses and trains)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Young adults (mostly between 18-35)
- Singles
Close to:
- Hollywood sign
- West Hollywood
- Sunset Strip
- Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center
Contains:
- Hollywood Walk of Fame/Grauman’s Chinese Theater
- Capitol Records Tower
- Madame Tussauds
Hollywood in 3 Words: Aspirational, Young, Fun
Hollywood is the place for people with strong commitment to achieving big dreams. It’s home to a score of diverse residents, as well as some of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. Hollywood is the perfect place for renters who are more aspirational than established, those who have come to L.A. to chase their big dreams and live an exciting life.
Hollywood is full of landmarks that are recognizable to most anyone. The iconic Hollywood sign is only one example. Others include Grauman’s Chinese Theater, where you’ll see the biggest stars immortalized on the walk of fame. Tourists may be surprised by how busy this part of town is and how many times they’ll be offered the chance to take a tour of celebrity homes. It’s normal to be a little star-struck, but this eventually wears off for most people who live here.
You’ll find L.A. residents soaking up the California sun among all the celebrity impersonators and people hoping to become the next big thing in Hollywood. Many new immigrants seek out this neighborhood as well, which means that you have access to amazing ethnic cuisine like Bombay Grill for authentic Indian dishes and the Luv2Eat Thai Bistro.
You’ll never get bored in Hollywood. The neighborhood is full of young singles, and you’ll see them hanging out at the many nightclubs here, like Boulevard3, which many people say has as much glitz and glamour as the coolest clubs in Las Vegas. The Burgundy Room is a dimly-lit dive bar in the best sense of the term, while you can see hip hop stars like T.I. and Chris Brown at the Sayers Club (hint: it gets crowded, so get bottle service.)
Los Angeles residents tend to be big into fitness, and Hollywood is definitely no exception. But you can stay fit in a variety of fun ways here, like taking sexy dance classes at Hells Belles Burlesque. Find your zen at trendy SoulCycle classes or go for an old-school workout or take a Zumba class at the Hollywood Wilshire YMCA.
Hollywood and Vine is a classic intersection in the area, but today that you’ll find your options for dinner and entertainment expand to include Sunset Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. You can have dinner on Hollywood Blvd. at Hollywood Burger and finish up with dessert at Sweet! just a few blocks away (be sure to check out the kitschy memorabilia after you build your own candy bar.) This short distance between hot spots makes Hollywood walkable, although nearby West Hollywood is more so and was even named the most walkable city in California.
For those who aren’t interested in walking or need to reach points outside Hollywood, METRO public transit provides options like subways and buses. You can drive here, too, although parking may be expensive and limited at peak times, especially on the weekends. Hollywood is such a destination in itself that people come from all over the city on weekends to hang out at legendary institutions like Amoeba Records.
Finding an apartment for rent in Hollywood presents a lot of options, ranging from budget-friendly units in older low-rise buildings to new luxury apartments and penthouses. The sky’s the limit when it comes to the options available if you have the pocketbook to match; some apartment communities even have onsite full-service spas and marble bathtubs.
Many say that Hollywood is more of a community than a city, and you’ll find that for yourself when you move in. There’s a sense of excitement and possibility among the renters here. Most apartment complexes have pools and outdoor fire pits for lounging with friends. Many apartments for rent in Hollywood also allow you to bring along a pet or two, although breed restrictions are common and so are extra required deposits. Some apartment complexes have utilities included, though utilities are an additional expense at others, so be sure to ask for details when you sign your lease.
Renting an apartment in Hollywood will get you access to all the latest and greatest and most exciting that Los Angeles has to offer! Live here, and who knows what dreams could happen?