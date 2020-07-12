175 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood is the place for people with strong commitment to achieving big dreams. It’s home to a score of diverse residents, as well as some of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. Hollywood is the perfect place for renters who are more aspirational than established, those who have come to L.A. to chase their big dreams and live an exciting life.

Hollywood is full of landmarks that are recognizable to most anyone. The iconic Hollywood sign is only one example. Others include Grauman’s Chinese Theater, where you’ll see the biggest stars immortalized on the walk of fame. Tourists may be surprised by how busy this part of town is and how many times they’ll be offered the chance to take a tour of celebrity homes. It’s normal to be a little star-struck, but this eventually wears off for most people who live here.

You’ll find L.A. residents soaking up the California sun among all the celebrity impersonators and people hoping to become the next big thing in Hollywood. Many new immigrants seek out this neighborhood as well, which means that you have access to amazing ethnic cuisine like Bombay Grill for authentic Indian dishes and the Luv2Eat Thai Bistro.