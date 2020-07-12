/
rampart village
569 Apartments for rent in Rampart Village, Los Angeles, CA
4 Units Available
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,515
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
944 sqft
Recently renovated units in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire district. Air conditioning, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Community allows dogs and cats. Blocks away from the Lafayette Skate Plaza.
65 Units Available
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,415
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1030 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
9 Units Available
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
590 sqft
Westlake Theatre and Chapman Plaza are both convenient to this property. The Koreatown community offers garage parking, a barbecue area and Wi-Fi at the pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
1 Unit Available
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,100
1294 sqft
Live. Work. Play.
1 Unit Available
144 S Westmoreland Ave 5
144 S Westmoreland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
144 S Westmoreland Ave - Property Id: 318436 Available now! Upper 1Bed +1Bath apartment in a quiet, gated building on the border between Silverlake, East Hollywood and Virgil Village.
1 Unit Available
225 S Hoover St
225 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
950 sqft
This unique home faces a beautiful grass filled backyard. Newly designed unit gets plenty of natural light to keep you energized in the morning, while provides privacy and peace for a restful night.
1 Unit Available
318 S Commonwealth Ave
318 South Commonwealth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio apartment on the 1st & 2nd floor New paint,hardwood floor,Fridge,Stove,blinds lots of light Laundry Room on site Elevator Gas,water & trash paid Great neighborhood when r u available Friday 7/10/20 at 2pm? Or I can send you a
1 Unit Available
214 S Vendome Street
214 South Vendome Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2344 sqft
Do not miss out on this phenomenal opportunity to live in the heart of LA. We are proud to present 214 S Vendome for lease! This duplex has been recently renovated. The downstairs unit has a unique feel to it.
1 Unit Available
222 Robinson Street
222 Robinson Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 Robinson Street in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,770
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1681 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
48 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,125
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
27 Units Available
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
8 Units Available
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,737
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
10 Units Available
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,519
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
16 Units Available
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,070
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
9 Units Available
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,828
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1065 sqft
In-unit laundry makes apartment life convenient. Units also feature stainless steel appliances and ample kitchen storage space. Amenities include a sauna, hot tub and pool. Nightlife and public transportation a short walk away.
28 Units Available
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1045 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
25 Units Available
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
11 Units Available
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,600
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
18 Units Available
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,824
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
36 Units Available
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
2 Units Available
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,008
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
600 sqft
The apartments at 501 Mariposa are conveniently located in the trendy Koreatown neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation.
2 Units Available
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live Local at 901 S Ardmore The apartments at 901 S Ardmore are conveniently located in Koreatown with close proximity to Downtown, West Hollywood and Silver Lake.
4 Units Available
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 4348 Lockwood Ave are conveniently located in one of LA's hotttest neighborhoods, Silver Lake. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best bars and restaurants such as Cha Cha Lounge and Cliff's Edge.
