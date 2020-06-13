613 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Historic Cultural
27 Units Available
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Encino
13 Units Available
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,580
1471 sqft
These Ventura Boulevard apartments feature in-suite laundry, plus balcony or patio. Recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout, with fireplace and granite counters. Community living with clubhouse, gym and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Venice
6 Units Available
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,470
1870 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Santa Monica State Beach. Residents enjoy a communal herb garden, Wi-Fi, bike storage, and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
57 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,340
1628 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
87 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,159
1654 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Historic Cultural
20 Units Available
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1297 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northridge
49 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,649
1544 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1125 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
222 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,136
1625 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Studio City
10 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1730 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,365
1380 sqft
Air-conditioned units with plank flooring, fireplaces, gas ranges, private patios or balconies, and quartz countertops. Conveniently situated in West LA near UCLA, Brentwood and Santa Monica.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
8 Units Available
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
1946 sqft
Upscale living in the heart of LA. Dramatic living spaces with large windows overlooking the city. Energy-efficient interiors, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site private lounge, outdoor terrace, and resort-style pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
51 Units Available
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,808
1694 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Common amenities include private cabanas, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
37 Units Available
1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1271 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Los Angeles
51 Units Available
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,870
1192 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here.Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Los Angeles
24 Units Available
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,728
1267 sqft
Experience urban-style elegance and European living in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The Da Vinci, the newest member of the Renaissance collection, offers fifteen unique apartment floor plans to match your California lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northridge
12 Units Available
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,778
1130 sqft
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.

June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,364 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,753 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen slightly in Los Angeles, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,753 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Los Angeles.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most similar cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

