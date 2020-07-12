/
marina del rey
170 Apartments for rent in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA
42 Units Available
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
61 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,993
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
19 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,764
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
21 Units Available
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
28 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
15 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,791
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,322
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
10 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,381
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,044
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
56 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
46 Units Available
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,600
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,024
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,864
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
11 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,721
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,433
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
68 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,028
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
16 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
92 Units Available
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,575
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,350
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
7 Units Available
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
6 Units Available
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here. Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
2 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
3 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
7 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
40 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
13999 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1577 sqft
With stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, these apartments feature natural stone counter-tops and wireless home networking, as well as built-in microwave and oven with range. Amenities include elevator, key fob access and basketball court.
6 Units Available
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 Unit Available
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
941 sqft
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways.
1 Unit Available
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
