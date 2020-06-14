Apartment List
707 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Los Angeles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,701
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Historic Cultural
40 Units Available
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,783
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
1023 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Rampart Village
10 Units Available
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,790
590 sqft
Westlake Theatre and Chapman Plaza are both convenient to this property. The Koreatown community offers garage parking, a barbecue area and Wi-Fi at the pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
178 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,462
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,020
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Adams
82 Units Available
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,121
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,476
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,417
1339 sqft
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing Beginning in June! Stay Tuned!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Van Nuys
19 Units Available
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining and I-405. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool table, playground and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hollywood
19 Units Available
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,899
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,349
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
926 sqft
Discover luxury apartments in Los Angeles Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. A brand new urban living community with lavish amenities and a modern European flair.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Greater Echo Park Elysian
53 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,125
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Hollywood
25 Units Available
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1363 sqft
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Hollywood
40 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hollywood
43 Units Available
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,755
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1162 sqft
A staple in Hollywood living, Eastown offers the maximum in lifestyle flexibility.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
28 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,236
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,266
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,247
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
32 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Brentwood
14 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Historic Cultural
60 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
20 Units Available
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
36 Units Available
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,465
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Hills West
33 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
53 Units Available
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,845
2162 sqft
Convenient location close to Staples Center and L.A. Live. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, wine room and elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Downtown Los Angeles
79 Units Available
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,130
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Downtown Los Angeles
61 Units Available
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,996
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,033
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1134 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Hollywood Hills West
4 Units Available
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,911
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,310
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Hollywood
170 Units Available
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,470
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1263 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
City Guide for Los Angeles, CA

"I see your hair is burnin'. Hills are filled with fire. If they say I never loved you. You know they are a liar. Drivin' down your freeways. Midnight alleys roam. Cops in cars .... LA Woman, you're my woman." (The Doors, 'LA Woman')

Moving to Los Angeles is the continuation of the American dream, of traveling west towards the setting sun and carving out a life on the edge of the world.

The good news: You can do it. Renting an apartment in LA is far easier and less expensive than in cities of comparable size like San Francisco and New York. Legions of dreamers, wanderers, pioneers, artists and those in search for a better life have picked up and moved to the belly of the beast, and so can you.

The bad news: Los Angeles has over 100 definable neighborhoods, and deciding which one of them to live in can be intimidating. However, if you do your research, you too can join the masses in the land of milk and honey, the entertainment capital of the world, the center of the universe: the City of Angels.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Los Angeles, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Los Angeles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

