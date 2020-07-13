Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills. Our pet friendly apartments are smoke free and feature granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, wine coolers, fireplaces and Karndean flooring. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers a fitness center with new cardio equipment and dry sauna, two resort style pools and spas, towering palms, waterfalls, and an outdoor fireplace with lounge area and barbeque grills. We also have a business center, media screening room, on site recycling and 24 hour controlled access to our gated community. We are near I 405 and Santa Monica Blvd, close to Rodeo Drive, Century City Shopping Center, The Grove and 3rd Street Promenade. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.