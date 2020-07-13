All apartments in Los Angeles
HillCreste Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

HillCreste Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
1420 Ambassador St · (201) 575-4293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be spectacular. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks free! Conditions apply.
Location

1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 1120 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$2,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1113 · Avail. now

$3,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Unit 1211 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit 7310 · Avail. now

$3,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from HillCreste Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills. Our pet friendly apartments are smoke free and feature granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, wine coolers, fireplaces and Karndean flooring. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers a fitness center with new cardio equipment and dry sauna, two resort style pools and spas, towering palms, waterfalls, and an outdoor fireplace with lounge area and barbeque grills. We also have a business center, media screening room, on site recycling and 24 hour controlled access to our gated community. We are near I 405 and Santa Monica Blvd, close to Rodeo Drive, Century City Shopping Center, The Grove and 3rd Street Promenade. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000-$1,500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $60
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Every apartment is assigned a space. Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does HillCreste Apartments have any available units?
HillCreste Apartments has 27 units available starting at $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does HillCreste Apartments have?
Some of HillCreste Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is HillCreste Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
HillCreste Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be spectacular. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks free! Conditions apply.
Is HillCreste Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, HillCreste Apartments is pet friendly.
Does HillCreste Apartments offer parking?
Yes, HillCreste Apartments offers parking.
Does HillCreste Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, HillCreste Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does HillCreste Apartments have a pool?
Yes, HillCreste Apartments has a pool.
Does HillCreste Apartments have accessible units?
No, HillCreste Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does HillCreste Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, HillCreste Apartments has units with dishwashers.
