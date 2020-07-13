Amenities
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Enjoy high style living in premier Los Angeles, California 90036. Our luxury, smoke free, pet friendly apartments feature upscale kitchens and bathrooms, gas fireplaces, gated entrances, large private terraces, washers and dryers near the 101 and 10. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Palazzo East is located at 3rd and Hauser. It offers luxury interiors, a saltwater swimming pool, large fitness center, outdoor lounge with fire pit, dog park, electric vehicle chargers, and more. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.