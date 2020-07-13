All apartments in Los Angeles
Palazzo East

348 S. Hauser Blvd · (323) 924-3171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be spectacular. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks free! Conditions apply.
Location

348 S. Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-105 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 4-128 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,580

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 3-209 · Avail. now

$2,583

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-129 · Avail. now

$3,370

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 4-215 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,420

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 3-214 · Avail. Sep 6

$3,420

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-422 · Avail. Sep 5

$5,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Unit 2-417 · Avail. Jul 16

$5,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Unit 2-413 · Avail. Aug 1

$6,095

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2072 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palazzo East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Enjoy high style living in premier Los Angeles, California 90036. Our luxury, smoke free, pet friendly apartments feature upscale kitchens and bathrooms, gas fireplaces, gated entrances, large private terraces, washers and dryers near the 101 and 10. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Palazzo East is located at 3rd and Hauser. It offers luxury interiors, a saltwater swimming pool, large fitness center, outdoor lounge with fire pit, dog park, electric vehicle chargers, and more. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1000-$2000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $100/month. Premier garage parking spaces available to rent for $100 a month. Tandem premier spaces are available to rent for $150 a month. Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Underground parking garage is available for resident use. 1-bedroom receives 1 reserved spot, 2-bedroom receives 2 reserved spots. Please contact us for apartment home specific information. None, assigned: $25/month. Shared electric car charging stations available for $25 monthly plus energy consumed. Assigned electric car charging stations available for $95 monthly plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details. None, assigned: $80/month. Tandem parking spaces are available to rent. 1-bedroom receives 1 reserved spot, 2-bedroom receives 2 reserved spots. Additional tandem spots are available for $150 per month. None, assigned. Storage available, price range depending on size $150-$300.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Palazzo East have any available units?
Palazzo East has 42 units available starting at $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Palazzo East have?
Some of Palazzo East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palazzo East currently offering any rent specials?
Palazzo East is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be spectacular. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks free! Conditions apply.
Is Palazzo East pet-friendly?
Yes, Palazzo East is pet friendly.
Does Palazzo East offer parking?
Yes, Palazzo East offers parking.
Does Palazzo East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palazzo East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palazzo East have a pool?
Yes, Palazzo East has a pool.
Does Palazzo East have accessible units?
No, Palazzo East does not have accessible units.
Does Palazzo East have units with dishwashers?
No, Palazzo East does not have units with dishwashers.

