Apartment List
/
CA
/
los angeles
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

716 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Finding an apartment in Los Angeles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
85 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,910
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Northridge
5 Units Available
Citronia
18550 Citronia St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property offers residents covered parking, a business center, pool and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and patios/balconies. Northridge Shopping Center and California State University are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
72 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,075
759 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1141 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,685
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
1124 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
45 Units Available
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,740
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Palms
20 Units Available
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,615
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,609
1079 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hollywood Hills West
21 Units Available
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,990
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hollywood
19 Units Available
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,899
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,349
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
926 sqft
Discover luxury apartments in Los Angeles Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. A brand new urban living community with lavish amenities and a modern European flair.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Tarzana
2 Units Available
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1194 sqft
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley! Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, our community is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Rampart Village
53 Units Available
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,378
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1005 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mid-City West
14 Units Available
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,069
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,358
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1165 sqft
Close proximity to Rodeo Drive, the Beverly Center, The Grove, and shopping, dining, entertainment. Recently renovated units feature marble and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Pool, gym, hot tub, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northridge
112 Units Available
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Los Angeles
46 Units Available
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,630
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Greater Echo Park Elysian
54 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,125
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
200 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Hollywood
2 Units Available
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
962 sqft
Luxury living in NoHo. Resort-like pool with sundeck, pet spa, fitness center, rooftop lounge. USB charging stations, custom closets, hardwood floors. Across the street from the Orange/Red Metro lines.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,195
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hollywood
5 Units Available
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westwood
25 Units Available
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
267 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Los Angeles
28 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,236
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,266
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,247
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Winnetka
25 Units Available
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Los Angeles, CA

Finding an apartment in Los Angeles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

