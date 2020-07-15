/
West LA College
93 Apartments For Rent Near West LA College
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,530
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
13 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,837
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,774
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed homes in a sought-after district in L.A. Chef-inspired kitchen, spa-inspired bath, wood flooring. Fitness center, poolside cabanas with fire pit, pool and spa. Pet-friendly.
80 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
26 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
21 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
14 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,940
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
10 Units Available
Palms
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
5 Units Available
Palms
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palms Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
6 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here. Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
3 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1055 sqft
Clarington Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
9 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,470
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
8 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
11 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,043
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,443
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
4 Units Available
Palms
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
6 Units Available
Mar Vista
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
6 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,449
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,398
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
6 Units Available
Palms
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
857 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
3 Units Available
McManus
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,017
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,683
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
2 Units Available
Palms
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coda, a bespoke collection of one, two, and three-bedroom residences. Stylishly designed living spaces, thoughtful amenities, and smart home services provide an intimate respite from the exhilarating playground of downtown Culver City.
3 Units Available
Lucerne-Higuera
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9301 Lucerne Ave in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Palms
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Welcome to 3754 South Sepulveda: where comfort and convenience await! The vibrant neighborhood of Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
1 Unit Available
Palms
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1025 sqft
Minutes to Downtown Culver City and in the heart of Palms West Los Angeles corridor walking distance to Sony Picture Studios, Hughes Regency offers incredibly large floor plans featuring condo quality one and two bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a quiet street in charming Palms neighborhood next to Culver City, The Glendon Building offers really cool N.Y.C.
