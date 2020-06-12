676 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
14 Units Available
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,453
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
23 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1277 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Northridge
2 Units Available
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1196 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom townhomes near Northridge Fashion Center Mall. Amenities include fireplaces, attached garages, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Tenants have use of the pool, playground, gym, and business center. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Mar Vista
3 Units Available
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1108 sqft
Renovated homes with brushed-nickel lighting and fireplaces. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Easy access to I-405. Near Mar Vista Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,358
1180 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
North Hollywood
14 Units Available
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
890 sqft
Cozy kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Racquetball court, swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, 24-hour gym and BBQ area. Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Sherman Oaks
7 Units Available
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
910 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
9 Units Available
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,788
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
42 Units Available
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1074 sqft
Westside on Beloit Apartments offer classic Los Angeles style near Japantown. Updated units with multiple floor plans to suit your needs. Close to all the dining and shopping in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
5 Units Available
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
5 Units Available
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
967 sqft
Convenient Koreatown location only minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Escape from urban hustle and bustle amid courtyards and fountains. Meditate in the tranquil Zen garden or perfect your stroke on the putting green.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
7 Units Available
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
931 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments walkable to shops and restaurants. Units feature a fireplace, garbage disposal, air conditioning, and private patio or balcony. Common courtyard with pool and grill; other common amenities include a sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1107 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Hollywood Hills West
19 Units Available
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Palms
7 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,598
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1335 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Rampart Village
7 Units Available
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
944 sqft
Recently renovated units in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire district. Air conditioning, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Community allows dogs and cats. Blocks away from the Lafayette Skate Plaza.

June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,364 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,753 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen slightly in Los Angeles, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,753 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Los Angeles.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most similar cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

