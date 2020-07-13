25 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Los Angeles, CA

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
North Hills East
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
2 Units Available
Westlake
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$999
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully remodeled Apartment close to Downtown LA, Koreatown, Hollywood, Silverlake, Echo Park. The unit has gorgeous vinyl plank floor with hardwood look and tiled shower walls.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1616 W 39th Pl
1616 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$999
169 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO PRIVATE ROOMS AVAILABLE IN A SHARED HOUSE WARNING! I'm NOT renting a 1-bedroom apartment nor a studio nor the entire house. ¡ADVERTENCIA! NO estoy alquilando un apartamento de 1 habitación ni un estudio ni toda la casa. 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
727 S Coronado St 304
727 South Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2nd Month FREE with immediate move-in (STUDIO) - Property Id: 123131 Call Valentin at 323-568-9894 for a viewing! **2nd Month FREE with immediate move-ins only** If you have any deal-breakers, let us know before coming by! There is NOT an

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328
504 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,050
210 sqft
Cameo - Property Id: 314501 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. Los Angeles, CA 90057 $1,050/ mo Security Deposit based on credit score Small Studio Apartment | NO KITCHEN ~210 sq ft Must-see Studio Unit near downtown L.A.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1327 W. 37th Place
1327 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2358 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 6 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
10331 Lindley Avenue
10331 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1223 sqft
It is rooms for rent and only masterbed room with attached fullbath room is available.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
512 South Saint Louis Street
512 South Saint Louis Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$700
180 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
READ FULL DESCRIPTION: Large Private Bedrooms fully remodeled and shared bathrooms, ready for immediate move-in! Large two-story house with 10 total bedrooms, 5 are available.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Central San Pedro
630 S. Centre Street - 680-A S. Centre Street
630 S Centre St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Small office / retail space at Center Street Lofts. Convenient commercial space located in the heart of San Pedro. Located near shops, restaurants, Harbor, Freeway, and Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
844 S Westlake Ave 209
844 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
Unit 209 Available 10/01/19 Nice Bachelor in the Westlake District of L.A. - Property Id: 157531 OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPT 21st 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Call Jenni today at 213-354-3186. STREET PARKING ONLY.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
507 Loma Drive - 210
507 Loma Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
647 W. 18th Street - 306
647 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$895
135 sqft
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205
334 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
This property is located between Korea-town and Hancock Park and is minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles in Mid Wilshire.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.
Results within 5 miles of Los Angeles

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Saint Mary
744 Pine Ave 10
744 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled Studio Next To The Beach! - Property Id: 309383 744 PINE AVE, PRIME LONG BEACH STUDIO IN HISTORIC VINTAGE BUILDING WITH GATED ACCESS ON PINE AVENUE NEAR 6TH STREET. WALK TO OCEAN, AQUARIUM, DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING....

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
617 CEDAR AVE #14
617 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
617 CEDAR AVE #14 Available 08/01/20 CONDO STUDIO 617 CEDAR AVENUE #14 - UPCOMING UNIT IS OCCUPIED TENANT TO MOVE OUT JULY 31ST 2020 CROSS STREETS CEDAR AND 6TH THIS UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE PALM GARDENS HOA IN THE HEART OF EXCITING DOWN TOWN LONG

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Lake
209 S Michigan Avenue
209 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Only 2 blocks from CAL-TECH! Welcome home to your private room in this 5 BD 2 BA shared house with 2 KITCHENS and a designated laundry room. The rent price is for ROOM #4 only.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
723 E. 3RD STREET #6
723 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,095
380 sqft
723 E.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Wrigley
2076 Magnolia Avenue
2076 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
Available 07/15/20 Contemporary Studio - Great Long Beach Location - Property Id: 313209 Generous studio with contemporary style. Easy care plank floors, full kitchen with gas stove, good closet space, modern fixtures.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
NATHA
287 Stanton Street
287 Stanton Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Pasadena. Utilities included: electricity, internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,150/month rent. $250 security deposit required.

July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Los Angeles Rent Report. Los Angeles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Los Angeles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Los Angeles rents declined moderately over the past month

Los Angeles rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Los Angeles stand at $1,360 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,747 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Los Angeles' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Los Angeles over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Los Angeles

    As rents have fallen moderately in Los Angeles, a few other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Los Angeles is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Los Angeles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,747 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Los Angeles fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Los Angeles than most other large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Los Angeles is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

