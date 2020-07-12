/
245 Apartments for rent in Woodland Hills-Warner Center, Los Angeles, CA
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,958
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,844
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,678
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,284
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,992
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,354
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,966
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,976
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,184
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1271 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential living within easy commute to Downtown Baltimore. Spacious units with large closets, in-unit washers/dryers, track lighting, and numerous designer finishes. Parklike setting with urban convenience.
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,519
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,643
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NMS Warner Center offers unique loft-style and two and three bedroom apartment homes in Canoga Park.
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A
5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
5100 Calenda Dr
5100 Calenda Drive, Los Angeles, CA
7 Bedrooms
$7,500
3741 sqft
Expansive single story 7 bedroom home, recently remodeled and offering maple hardwood flooring, new mahogany french doors opening onto the covered patio adjacent to the swimming pool.
