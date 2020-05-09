8108 Langdon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly rent controlled

Truly a great value in an upcoming building. Spacious and at a great price. Welcome home to Cascade Pointe. We are showing a 2 bedroom, 2 full bath available now. Great deal, great size, rent-controlled. This large third floor unit has an open floor plan with a kitchen peaking into your dining/living area. Beautiful tile floors throughout. Walk-in master bedroom closet with built-in shelves, Plenty of storage space and over-sized sliding closets. Comes 8187812with stove, oven and microwave. Large private outdoor balcony/patio perfect for a grill, plants, and sitting area (additional 75 sqft). Beautiful, recessed LED lighting throughout with modern smooth ceilings. Top floor, third floor unit, dont have neighbors above you. Air conditioner, heat, ceiling fan. Lots of natural light. Newly painted. One assigned garage parking space included. Pets: cats only. Laundry facilities on-site. We cover water, gas for hot water, trash, gardener. Smoke-free. Cable-ready and controlled-access. Easy access to 405 freeway. 1-year lease. $1,825/mo, 1,100 sqft. Deposit: $1000. Shown by appointment only. Call 818-781-2731 for more information or requests. Equal Housing Opportunity. ADA Compliant. www.cascadepointeapartments.com