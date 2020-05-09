All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8108 Langdon Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 8:46 AM

8108 Langdon Avenue

8108 N Langdon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8108 N Langdon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91406
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
rent controlled
Truly a great value in an upcoming building. Spacious and at a great price. Welcome home to Cascade Pointe. We are showing a 2 bedroom, 2 full bath available now. Great deal, great size, rent-controlled. This large third floor unit has an open floor plan with a kitchen peaking into your dining/living area. Beautiful tile floors throughout. Walk-in master bedroom closet with built-in shelves, Plenty of storage space and over-sized sliding closets. Comes 8187812with stove, oven and microwave. Large private outdoor balcony/patio perfect for a grill, plants, and sitting area (additional 75 sqft). Beautiful, recessed LED lighting throughout with modern smooth ceilings. Top floor, third floor unit, dont have neighbors above you. Air conditioner, heat, ceiling fan. Lots of natural light. Newly painted. One assigned garage parking space included. Pets: cats only. Laundry facilities on-site. We cover water, gas for hot water, trash, gardener. Smoke-free. Cable-ready and controlled-access. Easy access to 405 freeway. 1-year lease. $1,825/mo, 1,100 sqft. Deposit: $1000. Shown by appointment only. Call 818-781-2731 for more information or requests. Equal Housing Opportunity. ADA Compliant. www.cascadepointeapartments.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Langdon Avenue have any available units?
8108 Langdon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8108 Langdon Avenue have?
Some of 8108 Langdon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 Langdon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Langdon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Langdon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 Langdon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8108 Langdon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8108 Langdon Avenue offers parking.
Does 8108 Langdon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Langdon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Langdon Avenue have a pool?
No, 8108 Langdon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Langdon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8108 Langdon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Langdon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 Langdon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
