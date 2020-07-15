/
The Master's University and Seminary
8 Apartments For Rent Near The Master's University and Seminary
8 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
9 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
11 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
5 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
671 sqft
25242 Atwood Boulevard Available 07/15/20 Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space.
1 Unit Available
23515 Lyons Ave # 250
23515 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Valencia Condo In A Prime Location! - Old Orchard Upper unit One Bedroom, One Bath Condo. Family Room/Kitchen combo. Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area. Large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.
1 Unit Available
24480 Main St
24480 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1277 sqft
Newhall Crossings Residences features 47 BRAND NEW, modern & luxurious apartments that have spacious floor plans with private balconies & views. Newhall Crossings offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 918 to 1,519 square feet.