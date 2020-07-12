Apartment List
426 Apartments for rent in Valley Village, Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,123
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1089 sqft
Citiview Terrace Apartments is located a few blocks away from the North Hollywood Arts District, right at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
800 sqft
Welcome to Vue Laurel Canyon Apartments in Valley Village, CA where we make apartment renting simple. Strategically designed one and two-bedroom floor plans with quality craftsmanship and detailed finishes offer the finest in both style and comfort.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1100 sqft
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Burbank Village Apartments offers comfortable apartment home living. We are conveniently located in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles Valley College, and adjacent to Burbank Boulevard Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1270 sqft
Quality living the way it is meant to be in a highly desirable Valley Village, CA location situated between Studio City and Sherman Oaks - welcome to your new home at Club Riverside Apartments! The perfect complement to any renter's lifestyle, our

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4809 Laurelgrove Ave 102 and 107
4809 Laurelgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Unit 102 and 107 Available 07/15/20 Laurelwood Apartments - Property Id: 317829 Located in the heart of trendy Valley Village, near freeway entrances for the 134, 101, and 170, Laurelwood Apartments is a well maintaIned property of two stories with

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11922 Kling St 111
11922 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Le Baron - Property Id: 303963 Newly renovated unit, close to freeway entrances and down the street from Universal City Walk! Close access to Hollywood Bowl and many job opportunities in the Valley Village community! Newly remodeled communal pool

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12416 Magnolia Blvd. #1
12416 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
3 BR Tri Level Townhouse FIRST MONTH FREE!! - Property Id: 298899 FIRST MONTH FREE!! Elegant and luxurious townhouse with many extras! Hardwood Laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs; Granite kitchen and bathrooms; Attached 2 car

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5241 Hermitage Avenue
5241 Hermitage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit in prime Valley Village location. Located on a beautiful tree lined street, the unit has laminate wood throughout. Located on the first floor. This is a very nice unit in nice quiet building.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12120 La Maida St 4
12120 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1500 sqft
NoHo Townhouse NEW 3 bed, 3 bath w/Garage - Property Id: 121046 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1500 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12014 Kling Street #3
12014 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
2-bed 2-bath condo in private community: - This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is ideally located in Valley Village close to the 101, 134 and 170 freeways.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5228 Hermitage Ave
5228 Hermitage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Upgraded 2 bed/2 bath in Valley Village! - Property Id: 285329 Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment located in Valley Village This upgraded unit features new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, fresh paint, carpet bedrooms, spacious

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12830 Burbank Boulevard
12830 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1177 sqft
Great 3rd floor unit with 2 convenient parking spots. Wood-like floors throughout. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. Two nice size bathrooms that have been well-maintained.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4841 Colfax Avenue
4841 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Begin your fresh start with this fully remodeled cozy bungalow! No other apartment will even come close to winning you over! Within close proximity to Universal Studios and all major freeways going to LA, Sacramento, and San DIego, so you can cut

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5309 Agnes Avenue - 9
5309 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
950 sqft
Adorable prime location in the heart of Valley Village. Proximity to schools & Shopping Centers!!! Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash !!! Two beds, 1.5 Baths. "Move-In ready.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11600 Chandler Boulevard
11600 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment located close to all in North Hollywood. Just painted and refloored (hardwood), this unit is ready for your fussiest tenants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11939 Weddington St Unit 313
11939 Weddington Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1252 sqft
Gorgeous and updated, 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome located in prime Valley Village.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12203 Magnolia
12203 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Gorgeous Valley Village Building ,Large 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit With Balcony ,fireplace in living room , Granite counter tops, quiet unit, very nice pool area, 2 tandem parking, central AC ,walking to metro,supermarket, Star Box, shops and

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Corteen Place
5259 Corteen Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 201 Available 07/20/20 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Valley Village - Property Id: 306406 Remodeled 1bed/ 1bath in the heart of Valley Village.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Village
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
63 Units Available
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1108 sqft
Convenient to Universal City/Studio City Metro Station and several freeways. Pet-friendly apartment community in the thriving Studio City neighborhood. Multiple indoor and outdoor recreation areas, including an outdoor kitchen and a two-story fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,110
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1073 sqft
Luxury meets elegance in these stylish apartments with quartz stone countertops and hard surface plank flooring. Expansive swimming pool with cabanas and hot tub, a WiFi lounge, yoga studio, and more, designed for maximum comfort.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
13 Units Available
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,151
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Valley Village
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Valley Village, a small and safe community in the southern part of the San Fernando Valley, is conveniently located near major freeways, a public transit hub, and popular neighborhoods like North Hollywood and Studio City. Valley Village apartments are known to be budget-friendly and among the most popular in the valley.

Transportation

  • US-101
  • Hollywood Freeway (SR-170)
  • Ventura Freeway (SR-134)
  • Laurel Canyon Boulevard
  • Orange Line (North Hollywood Station)
  • Red Line (North Hollywood Station)

Demographic

  • Professionals (age 30-40)
  • Singles and couples without children

Contains:

  • North Hollywood High School
  • Oakwood Secondary School
  • Colfax Charter Elementary School

Close to:

  • North Hollywood
  • NoHo Arts District
  • Universal City
  • Sherman Oaks
  • Los Angeles Valley College
  • Van Nuys

Valley Village in three words: diverse, community, thriving

Living in Valley Village

Valley Village in southeastern San Fernando Valley is a popular neighborhood for a diverse group of renters. The area was once part of North Hollywood, but local leaders separated and developed a unique neighborhood with a strong sense of community. That community pride still exists today and can be seen in Valley Village’s tree-lined streets, good schools, and thriving local shops and restaurants. With a prime location right at the intersection of the 101, the Ventura Freeway, and the Hollywood Freeway, it’s easy to drive to Universal City, Hollywood, Burbank, and Downtown LA.

Renting in Valley Village, Los Angeles

Valley Village apartments are an affordable alternative to Studio City rentals with many of the same location and lifestyle benefits. Most housing here is renter occupied and you’ll be able to choose from a vast assortment of new luxury apartments, older apartment buildings, and ranch- and Spanish-style single-family homes. Renting in Valley Village has a lot of the appeal of renting in urban Los Angeles neighborhoods, but with the added convenience of suburban amenities like dedicated parking and larger floor plans.

If you’re looking to rent in a safe, clean neighborhood, add Valley Village apartments to your list of options. Although not everyone knows where Valley Village is, savvy locals know that it’s one of the best neighborhoods to find a great deal on an apartment or house. Housing values and rents have been increasing over the last few years, so act soon if you’re trying to get your top choice apartment in this neighborhood.

Getting around Valley Village

Those renting in southern Valley Village will enjoy easy access to three major freeways as well as the option to skip the freeway and take smaller roads to Studio City or Ventura Boulevard shops and restaurants. Students may prefer renting on Burbank Boulevard near Los Angeles Valley College. Wherever you choose to rent, Neighborhood Council Valley Village (NCVV) does a lot to keep the neighborhood clean and safe. Current renters enjoy being able to walk their dogs on clean, tree-lined streets or bike to nearby public transit.

Things to do in Valley Village

Although Valley Village is largely residential, a strong presence from local businesses means there’s plenty to do. Popular local restaurants like Texas Best BBQ, Bar One Tap Room, and SteamPunk CoffeeBar & Kitchen line Burbank Blvd and guarantee that you can have a fun night out without leaving the valley. For groceries, there’s a Gelson’s Market on Laurel Canyon Blvd just off the 101, or you can travel to nearby Sherman Village to shop at Ralphs or Whole Foods. Valley Village is just north of Ventura Boulevard so you’re never too far from an almost endless selection of shops, restaurants, and practical amenities like gyms, salons, and bigger retail stores. For culture plus cocktails, head just minutes east to the renewed NoHo Arts District in North Hollywood. NoHo is home to dozens of theaters, galleries, cafes, and bars so there’s a good chance you’ll catch something new-to-you happening there.

Valley Village renters have easy transit access via NoHo’s North Hollywood Station, with Orange Line buses running north to Warner Center in the valley and Red Line subways heading to downtown LA. There aren’t any parks within the borders of this neighborhood, but the North Hollywood Park and Recreation Center are popular places for local residents to run, play sports, and feed the squirrels. The park is a great snapshot of the diverse community as long-time valley locals, new California transplants, and NoHo artists all share the same community spaces.

