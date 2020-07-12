426 Apartments for rent in Valley Village, Los Angeles, CA
Valley Village, a small and safe community in the southern part of the San Fernando Valley, is conveniently located near major freeways, a public transit hub, and popular neighborhoods like North Hollywood and Studio City. Valley Village apartments are known to be budget-friendly and among the most popular in the valley.
Transportation
- US-101
- Hollywood Freeway (SR-170)
- Ventura Freeway (SR-134)
- Laurel Canyon Boulevard
- Orange Line (North Hollywood Station)
- Red Line (North Hollywood Station)
Demographic
- Professionals (age 30-40)
- Singles and couples without children
Contains:
- North Hollywood High School
- Oakwood Secondary School
- Colfax Charter Elementary School
Close to:
- North Hollywood
- NoHo Arts District
- Universal City
- Sherman Oaks
- Los Angeles Valley College
- Van Nuys
Valley Village in three words: diverse, community, thriving
Valley Village in southeastern San Fernando Valley is a popular neighborhood for a diverse group of renters. The area was once part of North Hollywood, but local leaders separated and developed a unique neighborhood with a strong sense of community. That community pride still exists today and can be seen in Valley Village’s tree-lined streets, good schools, and thriving local shops and restaurants. With a prime location right at the intersection of the 101, the Ventura Freeway, and the Hollywood Freeway, it’s easy to drive to Universal City, Hollywood, Burbank, and Downtown LA.
Valley Village apartments are an affordable alternative to Studio City rentals with many of the same location and lifestyle benefits. Most housing here is renter occupied and you’ll be able to choose from a vast assortment of new luxury apartments, older apartment buildings, and ranch- and Spanish-style single-family homes. Renting in Valley Village has a lot of the appeal of renting in urban Los Angeles neighborhoods, but with the added convenience of suburban amenities like dedicated parking and larger floor plans.
If you’re looking to rent in a safe, clean neighborhood, add Valley Village apartments to your list of options. Although not everyone knows where Valley Village is, savvy locals know that it’s one of the best neighborhoods to find a great deal on an apartment or house. Housing values and rents have been increasing over the last few years, so act soon if you’re trying to get your top choice apartment in this neighborhood.
Those renting in southern Valley Village will enjoy easy access to three major freeways as well as the option to skip the freeway and take smaller roads to Studio City or Ventura Boulevard shops and restaurants. Students may prefer renting on Burbank Boulevard near Los Angeles Valley College. Wherever you choose to rent, Neighborhood Council Valley Village (NCVV) does a lot to keep the neighborhood clean and safe. Current renters enjoy being able to walk their dogs on clean, tree-lined streets or bike to nearby public transit.
Although Valley Village is largely residential, a strong presence from local businesses means there’s plenty to do. Popular local restaurants like Texas Best BBQ, Bar One Tap Room, and SteamPunk CoffeeBar & Kitchen line Burbank Blvd and guarantee that you can have a fun night out without leaving the valley. For groceries, there’s a Gelson’s Market on Laurel Canyon Blvd just off the 101, or you can travel to nearby Sherman Village to shop at Ralphs or Whole Foods. Valley Village is just north of Ventura Boulevard so you’re never too far from an almost endless selection of shops, restaurants, and practical amenities like gyms, salons, and bigger retail stores. For culture plus cocktails, head just minutes east to the renewed NoHo Arts District in North Hollywood. NoHo is home to dozens of theaters, galleries, cafes, and bars so there’s a good chance you’ll catch something new-to-you happening there.
Valley Village renters have easy transit access via NoHo’s North Hollywood Station, with Orange Line buses running north to Warner Center in the valley and Red Line subways heading to downtown LA. There aren’t any parks within the borders of this neighborhood, but the North Hollywood Park and Recreation Center are popular places for local residents to run, play sports, and feed the squirrels. The park is a great snapshot of the diverse community as long-time valley locals, new California transplants, and NoHo artists all share the same community spaces.