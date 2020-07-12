426 Apartments for rent in Valley Village, Los Angeles, CA

Although Valley Village is largely residential, a strong presence from local businesses means there’s plenty to do. Popular local restaurants like Texas Best BBQ, Bar One Tap Room, and SteamPunk CoffeeBar & Kitchen line Burbank Blvd and guarantee that you can have a fun night out without leaving the valley. For groceries, there’s a Gelson’s Market on Laurel Canyon Blvd just off the 101, or you can travel to nearby Sherman Village to shop at Ralphs or Whole Foods. Valley Village is just north of Ventura Boulevard so you’re never too far from an almost endless selection of shops, restaurants, and practical amenities like gyms, salons, and bigger retail stores. For culture plus cocktails, head just minutes east to the renewed NoHo Arts District in North Hollywood. NoHo is home to dozens of theaters, galleries, cafes, and bars so there’s a good chance you’ll catch something new-to-you happening there.

Valley Village renters have easy transit access via NoHo’s North Hollywood Station, with Orange Line buses running north to Warner Center in the valley and Red Line subways heading to downtown LA. There aren’t any parks within the borders of this neighborhood, but the North Hollywood Park and Recreation Center are popular places for local residents to run, play sports, and feed the squirrels. The park is a great snapshot of the diverse community as long-time valley locals, new California transplants, and NoHo artists all share the same community spaces.