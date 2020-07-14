All apartments in Los Angeles
Weddington Apartments

15370 Weddington St · (818) 403-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15370 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Weddington Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the convenience of being close to the best shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. If convenience and affordability are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place. Choose from our exceptional one and two-bedroom apartments. Enjoy our split-level floor plans! Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve; our community features are second to none. Dramatic nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, mirrored closet doors, and vertical blinds are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. From the moment, you arrive you'll feel like you're coming home. Enjoy the beautiful California weather and take a dip in our swimming pool. Other amenities include gated access, a laundry room, beautiful landscaping, covered parking, on-call maintenance, and professional management. Cats are welcome! Call us today to see why Weddington Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Gated car port.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Weddington Apartments have any available units?
Weddington Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Weddington Apartments have?
Some of Weddington Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Weddington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Weddington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Weddington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Weddington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Weddington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Weddington Apartments offers parking.
Does Weddington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Weddington Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Weddington Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Weddington Apartments has a pool.
Does Weddington Apartments have accessible units?
No, Weddington Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Weddington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Weddington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
