Enjoy the convenience of being close to the best shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. If convenience and affordability are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place. Choose from our exceptional one and two-bedroom apartments. Enjoy our split-level floor plans! Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve; our community features are second to none. Dramatic nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, mirrored closet doors, and vertical blinds are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. From the moment, you arrive you'll feel like you're coming home. Enjoy the beautiful California weather and take a dip in our swimming pool. Other amenities include gated access, a laundry room, beautiful landscaping, covered parking, on-call maintenance, and professional management. Cats are welcome! Call us today to see why Weddington Apartments is the perfect place to call home.