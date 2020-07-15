/
Harbor College
16 Apartments For Rent Near Harbor College
10 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.
1 Unit Available
Lomita
25843 Eshelman Avenue
25843 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1482 sqft
Spacious, bright, and quiet townhouse in charming Lomita. Enter through the double doors into an open living room with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen adjacent to dining room.
1 Unit Available
West Carson
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
1 Unit Available
Lomita
26015 Narbonne Avenue
26015 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances surround gleaming cabinets in the kitchen. Laminate and tile floors in the living room and kitchen, the bedrooms are carpeted.
1 Unit Available
Wilmington
24709 Lakme Avenue
24709 Lakme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1828 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BED/ 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN WILMINGTON - Beautiful spacious family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This single family residence sits on a 6,255 sq. ft. lot with 1,828 sq. ft. of living space.
1 Unit Available
Lomita
26110 Cayuga Avenue
26110 Cayuga Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BETTER THAN NEW!! Completely remodeled through out this unit is simply beautiful! Brand new plumbing, electrical, tankless water heater, AC unit and windows.
1 Unit Available
Wilmington
604 West G Street
604 West G Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 604 West G Street #6 Wilmington, CA 90744 - Rent: $1,450 Per Month - Deposit: $1,800 - 600 or Better Credit Score - 1 Bedroom - 1
1 Unit Available
Lomita
25104 Andreo
25104 Andreo Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1143 sqft
Sweet as Sunday Brunch home on a wonderful street is ready to greet you with lots of light, storage and space. Hardwood floors, huge back yard and a sunny front porch and a great garage! Ready to go!
1 Unit Available
Wilmington
1204 Dock Lane
1204 Dock Ln, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2538 sqft
Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island.
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
1358 Lobby Circle
1358 Lobby Circle, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1705 sqft
3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area.
1 Unit Available
Carson
12 Paradise Valley S
12 Paradise Valley South, Carson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME + BONUS ROOM - For rent is a very large 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome with a bonus room located in Carson. Completely remodeled from top to bottom throughout. All new hardwood and tile floors.
1 Unit Available
Lomita
24642 Eshelman
24642 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
895 sqft
New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. Very private quiet court . Wood look floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove available,washer/dryer hookups with unit.
1 Unit Available
Lomita
1945 W 254th Street
1945 West 254th Street, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Updated, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom - Front house includes small yard and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26612 President Avenue
26612 President Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,650
300 sqft
This property is a short term to long term fully furnished and more than a 5 star hotel. All you need is your clothes!