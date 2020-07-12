/
/
/
greater echo park elysian
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Greater Echo Park Elysian, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
49 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
979 sqft
Brownstone Lofts emulates the best of Cosmopolitan Chic and California Cool - a fusion of New York Brownstone and Hollywood Regency. Residents enjoy our thoughtfully designed amenities which include a 24 hour fitness center, lounge, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Delta
1616 Delta Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
600 sqft
Near Echo Park Lake and Sunset Boulevard. Amenities include on-site laundry, alarm system and ample parking. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
7 Units Available
East View
327 North Boylston Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1171 sqft
Begin with outstanding views of DTLA. Add exceptional spots to gather. Blend intelligent architecture with great design and clear the way for a remarkable lifestyle. Inspiration leads to destination.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to 330 N Bixel St: Where comfort and convenience await! Located in the Westlake District, you're never far from some of the city's best destinations! You'll find yourself minutes from great LA spots like the Tierra Mia Coffee, BBQ hotspot
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1650 Echo Park Ave 101
1650 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1650 Echo Park Avenue, Apt 101 - Property Id: 318629 Apartment: Expansive one bedroom (1,000 sqft) with exposed brick, updated kitchen and bath, breakfast and office nooks, large closets, and restored hardwood floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl
1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,456
350 sqft
Fairbanks - Property Id: 77548 Echo Park: Large quite single in a triplex older building. Approximately 350 sq. ft.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Waterloo St,
1429 Waterloo Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1954 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Home in Prime Silverlake - This bright and modern house is just steps away from the newest and most trendy restaurants, cafes, shops in Silverlake. It is within 10 min. driving of DTLA, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1461 W Sunset Blvd 205
1461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
1461 W. Sunset Blvd, Apt 205 - Property Id: 304119 Apartment: Airy and bright one-bedroom. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, and great layout.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Belmont Ave #5
601 Belmont Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
Prime Echo Park One-bedroom with Parking! - Prime Echo Park location, just minutes to the lake and only .
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 W. Court St.
2216 West Court Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Park Vista Apartments - Property Id: 225619 Tour our conveniently located beautiful 2br/1ba apartment with on-site parking, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, wood flooring, new carpet in the bedroom, on-site laundry and
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
318 Laveta Terace 3
318 Laveta Terrace, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Just reduced 2 bed 1 bath fully renovated! - Property Id: 306123 Renovated first floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located just a few blocks from Echo Lake and just a few blocks to downtown. First showing to be scheduled for this weekend.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
333 Belmont Ave
333 Belmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,975
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1518 1/2 Scott Avenue
1518 1/2 Scott Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,595
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sun drenched historical Studio/1 bath with hardwood floors! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Property. Fully renovated historical monument.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
235 South Rampart Boulevard - 201
235 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
780 sqft
Beautiful fully remodeled modern 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311
1313 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Walk Through Video at https://youtu.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1646 North Benton Way Unit 2
1646 North Benton Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
1666 sqft
1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1647 W Temple St
1647 Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1 sqft
. Echo Loft Apartments is a new beautiful community located just around the corner of echo park lake.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2510 West Temple Street
2510 Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2510 West Temple Street in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1493 Allison Ave
1493 Allison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
600 sqft
Charming 2BR in Echo Park Los Angeles - Gotta See! - Property Id: 181833 Contact Ed at 213-640-9404 Move in special: First 3 months of rent are offered at a 30% discount ($1885.00 per month) to you, then back to regular rent amount of $2695.
1 of 36
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1966 Preston Ave
1966 Preston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
680 sqft
ENCHANTED GARDEN OASIS 1BR/1BA + GARAGE STUDIO IN THE HILLS OF ECHO PARK 1 year lease Available May 1, 2020 $3,000/mo Security Deposit: $6,000 680 SqFt ***DUE TO COVID-19, we are not yet showing the house, and will list show dates when it becomes
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2013 Echo Park Avenue
2013 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2013 Echo Park Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
121 S. Rampart Blvd - 1
121 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1150 sqft
Large, recently renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath unit with parking included and laundry on site. Huge open floor plan with large living room/common area, newly renovated kitchen with appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1804 Bellevue Ave
1804 Bellevue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
600 sqft
Charming Bungalow atop Echo Park - Property Id: 305035 Your very own Echo Park Bungalow. Walking distance to Echo Park. Centrally located just north of the 101 freeway with access to all major freeways- 5, 405, 101, 2, 110.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena, CAMonterey Park, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CAFlorence-Graham, CA