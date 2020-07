Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage on-site laundry cats allowed courtyard

Located in the heart of Hollywood, Park Cherokee Apartments is the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes are recently renovated and just a short distance to Hollywood&Highland and many of the major hollywood studios. Residents at Park Cherokee Apartments residents live at the epicenter of where the magic happens in Hollywood. Park Cherokee Apartments also provides easy access to the 101 Freeway, and a quick commute to Downtown Los Angeles. Be a part of Hollywood at Park Cherokee Apartments.