Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving on-site laundry carport hot tub internet access

Virgil Square is located in the Mid-Wilshire district in Los Angeles, with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Find everything you desire within walking distance to fine dining and just minutes from Metro Train Station. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, contemporary counter tops, brand new Whirlpool appliances and upgraded lighting and hardware throughout. Unwind in our pool, enjoy the barbecue grills and hangout with friends in our community. Virgil Square has the conveniences you deserve.