Virgil Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

Virgil Square

411 S Virgil Ave · (323) 498-1927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 24, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
$500 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 24, 2020]
Location

411 S Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S222 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit S317 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit T214 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S319 · Avail. now

$2,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Virgil Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
carport
hot tub
internet access
Virgil Square is located in the Mid-Wilshire district in Los Angeles, with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Find everything you desire within walking distance to fine dining and just minutes from Metro Train Station. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, contemporary counter tops, brand new Whirlpool appliances and upgraded lighting and hardware throughout. Unwind in our pool, enjoy the barbecue grills and hangout with friends in our community. Virgil Square has the conveniences you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Virgil Square have any available units?
Virgil Square has 6 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Virgil Square have?
Some of Virgil Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Virgil Square currently offering any rent specials?
Virgil Square is offering the following rent specials: $500 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 24, 2020] (on select units)
Is Virgil Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Virgil Square is pet friendly.
Does Virgil Square offer parking?
Yes, Virgil Square offers parking.
Does Virgil Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Virgil Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Virgil Square have a pool?
Yes, Virgil Square has a pool.
Does Virgil Square have accessible units?
No, Virgil Square does not have accessible units.
Does Virgil Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Virgil Square has units with dishwashers.
