The Mansfield at Miracle Mile

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access media room package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

***WE ARE OPEN!*** Virtual and self-guided tours available now! Up to 8 weeks free specials! Be close to the action! Our neighbors are LACMA, Museum Row, the Grove, Metro, boutique shops and 5-star restaurants in the Miracle Mile and more. We have luxury apartment homes and lofts with resort style amenities. Visit our stores and restaurant on-site, indulge by the pool or in the fitness center and saunas. The Art Deco exterior is reminiscent of classic Los Angeles architecture. Enrich your life. Come find your new home and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle at The Mansfield Luxury Residences. We are close to Metro stations, La Brea Tar Pits, Mid-Wilshire, The Grove, Beverly Center, proximity to DTLA, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Miracle Mile.