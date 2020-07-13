Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym green community parking pool table e-payments bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pool pet friendly courtyard dog park hot tub

We love a good espresso. And we’re not just talking coffee.



Our cabinets, espresso-finished. Our windows, oversized to fill your room with light. Granite countertops? We have those too—though the color’s up to you.



Revel in an amenity package dripping with choice delights. Situated by business parks, Pierce College and major shopping centers, you’re never far from work or play at Sofi Warner Center Apartments. With the 101, the 405 and the metro close by, Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles are yours to explore.