Sofi Warner Center

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1.41/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage included.
Storage Details: Small: $45/month, large: $65/month