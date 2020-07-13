All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Sofi Warner Center

6300 Variel Ave · (818) 938-2012
Location

6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 439 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,722

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Warner Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pool
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
We love a good espresso. And we’re not just talking coffee.

Our cabinets, espresso-finished. Our windows, oversized to fill your room with light. Granite countertops? We have those too—though the color’s up to you.

Revel in an amenity package dripping with choice delights. Situated by business parks, Pierce College and major shopping centers, you’re never far from work or play at Sofi Warner Center Apartments. With the 101, the 405 and the metro close by, Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles are yours to explore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1.41/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage included.
Storage Details: Small: $45/month, large: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Warner Center have any available units?
Sofi Warner Center has 8 units available starting at $1,911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi Warner Center have?
Some of Sofi Warner Center's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Warner Center currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Warner Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi Warner Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Warner Center is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Warner Center offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Warner Center offers parking.
Does Sofi Warner Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Warner Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Warner Center have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Warner Center has a pool.
Does Sofi Warner Center have accessible units?
No, Sofi Warner Center does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi Warner Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Warner Center has units with dishwashers.
