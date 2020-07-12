668 Apartments for rent in Studio City, Los Angeles, CA

Renting in Studio City is about more than finding a place to live: it’s about finding a place to belong. Many renters and homeowners alike have lived here for years, thanks to the convenient location and the fact that the neighborhood feels like a hidden sanctuary from the crazy pace of the rest of Los Angeles.

Looking for an apartment for rent in Studio City shouldn’t be too difficult—as long as you have the right credentials. Renters here value their privacy and take care of their neighborhoods, so you need to present yourself as someone who will do the same. Come prepared with sterling previous rental references and a stable job history, along with proof of enough income to cover the higher-than-average rent.

The apartments for rent in Studio City are as classy and unpretentious as the rest of the neighborhood itself. Nearly all apartments have upscale amenities such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Even though crime is low in Studio City, most buildings also have on-site security guards for extra peace of mind. Most apartments for rent are pet-friendly, though you may have to pay extra deposits and be subject to breed restrictions.