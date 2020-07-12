668 Apartments for rent in Studio City, Los Angeles, CA
Some people think that Hollywood is where you go to to see the rich and famous, but the truth is that Studio City is where you’re more likely to find the celebrities. This community in the San Fernando Valley has all of the upscale amenities you would expect the stars to want—and these amenities can be yours too, if you have the budget to match.
Transportation
- Driving
- Walking
- METRO public transit (red line subway stop and buses)
Demographics
- Established adults (wide age range between 25-54)
- Equal mix of singles and married couples
Close to:
- The 101
- The 405
- Universal Studios Hollywood
- Walt Disney Studios
Contains:
- Wilacre/Fryman Canyon Park
- Los Angeles River and North Valleyheart Riverwalk
Studio City in 3 Words: Upscale, Clean, Safe
Studio City is one of the best kept secrets in L.A. This neighborhood offers the shortest commutes to all the major studios for those who work in the industry. Even for those outside the industry, Studio City still feels like a welcoming community. The neighbors here are friendly, and the mature trees and 1940s houses give you the classic California character you won’t find in newer L.A. suburbs.
Renting in Studio City is about more than finding a place to live: it’s about finding a place to belong. Many renters and homeowners alike have lived here for years, thanks to the convenient location and the fact that the neighborhood feels like a hidden sanctuary from the crazy pace of the rest of Los Angeles.
Looking for an apartment for rent in Studio City shouldn’t be too difficult—as long as you have the right credentials. Renters here value their privacy and take care of their neighborhoods, so you need to present yourself as someone who will do the same. Come prepared with sterling previous rental references and a stable job history, along with proof of enough income to cover the higher-than-average rent.
The apartments for rent in Studio City are as classy and unpretentious as the rest of the neighborhood itself. Nearly all apartments have upscale amenities such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Even though crime is low in Studio City, most buildings also have on-site security guards for extra peace of mind. Most apartments for rent are pet-friendly, though you may have to pay extra deposits and be subject to breed restrictions.
None of this is to say that Studio City is boring, though. You can enjoy a drink and catch a game on the big screens at Residuals Tavern or indulge in a creative cocktail at The Fiscal Agent, a bar with a speakeasy vibe located above Barrel and Ashes. You’ll probably notice that you won’t see a lot of partying college kids hanging out in Studio City; it’s not that they wouldn’t be welcome, but in general Studio City caters to a more mature crowd.
Ventura Blvd. is where you’ll go when you feel like walking around your community. Look up any of the places you might have heard about in Studio City, and most of them will be on Ventura. Firefly is an elegant place to take a date for sophisticated cocktails and upscale cuisine. The Black Market Liquor Bar has a long list of unique dishes to tickle your tastebuds—make sure you go hungry, because you’ll want to try everything. You can also get some of California’s freshest sushi in the restaurants, such as Sugarish or Asanebo, along Studio City’s “Sushi Row.”
All of Los Angeles is known for its car culture, and most people do drive here, at least to get to work. However, Studio City is also a pretty walkable neighborhood as far as L.A. goes. Because the area is divided up pretty well between commercial and residential zones, you can spend your evenings and weekends just walking down Ventura Blvd. If you do have to drive somewhere, be prepared that parking can be a bit of challenge.
Studio City life is all about soaking up that California sun. But even though Los Angeles can be sunny and warm year-round, Studio City benefits from the cool breezes that are part of being in a valley. The neighborhood owes its relaxed, green atmosphere to the existence of multiple local parks. Go for a hike on the trails at Wilacre Park (also known as Fryman Canyon Park). Beeman Park is family-friendly and has great playground gear for toddlers and basketball courts for the grown-ups. While you’re here, you definitely don’t want to miss catching the sunset on a clear night at the Universal City Overlook.
Studio City is like a peaceful oasis in the midst of Los Angeles. Come visit and it won’t take long to discover why those seeking privacy and upscale living call it home.