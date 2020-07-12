668 Apartments for rent in Studio City, Los Angeles, CA

AL
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,590
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
985 sqft
Ideal location right off the 101 and close to Universal City. Recently renovated with modern comforts: air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1108 sqft
Convenient to Universal City/Studio City Metro Station and several freeways. Pet-friendly apartment community in the thriving Studio City neighborhood. Multiple indoor and outdoor recreation areas, including an outdoor kitchen and a two-story fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1064 sqft
Situated just off Ventura Boulevard. One- and two-bedroom apartments with dimmable lighting, gourmet kitchens and private sundecks in a community boasting views of the Hollywood Hills. Property features a landscaped courtyard with fountains.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,745
872 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,920
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,536
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,306
1250 sqft
Mature landscaping and neuvo-classic European architecture near Highway 101. Community amenities include clubhouse, conference room, alarm system, swimming pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,099
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. These luxury apartments in Studio City, CA offer our residents the finest in modern amenities, including controlled access, an elevator, and a laundry room on every floor.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
960 sqft
Just north of the Santa Monica Mountains and scenic Mulholland Drive is Studio Parc North, a beautiful apartment community with lush landscaping and a serene inner courtyard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
950 sqft
Located in awesome Studio City, Woodbridge Park is fantastic garden-style courtyard community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
862 sqft
Welcome to Tujunga South, a charming courtyard community located in Studio City just a block from Ventura Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
891 sqft
Catalina is walking distance to Ventura Boulevard and some of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants, bars and shopping. We are minutes from CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros and Universal Studios.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11022 Aqua Vista St 8
11022 Aqua Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
600 sqft
Modern 1 Bedroom in Studio City - Property Id: 305763 WELCOME TO THE TUSCANY.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10960 Bluffside Drive Unit #102
10960 Bluffside Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
640 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: CUTE 1BR + 1BA CONDO / TANDEM PARKING / IN STUDIO CITY! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3209731)

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
12045 Hoffman Street
12045 Hoffman Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1530 sqft
Located just north of Ventura Blvd. in a prime location of Studio City, this spacious, luxurious 3-bed 2.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
11657 Sunshine
11657 Sunshine Ter, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1300 sqft
Completed remodeled and within walking distance to Ventura and award willing Carpenter elementary, this sleek and sophisticated Studio City home is available now and waiting for you! Front steps lead up into an open and bright living room with sky

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11423 Sunshine Ter
11423 Sunshine Terrace, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,490
2250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
House, Studio City, furnished or unfurnished - Property Id: 140232 Furnished or unfurnished. Price depends on lease duration and whether furnished. Listed price is for unfurnished 18 months. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. CONTACT LANDLORD FIRST.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11975 Laurelwood Dr
11975 Laurelwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
Fully RENOVATED 2 beds/2baths.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202
3947 Carpenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1730 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Gated Studio City Condo - Spacious open concept 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on second floor of gated complex South of Ventura Blvd. in prime Studio City location.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
11664 Picturesque Drive
11664 Picturesque Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
500 sqft
Gorgeous, new construction one bedroom ADU with amazing views in the Studio City hills! All utilities included in the rent price! Boasting two outdoor decks, waterfall and superior landscaping, this property offers exceptional indoor/outdoor living

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated apartment with 2 garage parking (additional fee applies) off Laurel Canyon, near the 101 freeway.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
12021 Guerin Street
12021 Guerin Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1680 sqft
A rare 3 bedroom/2.5 bath ground floor unit with a fabulous layout and large wrap around patio. No other condo like this on the market.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4424 Whitsett Avenue
4424 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1440 sqft
The opportunity you have been waiting for! The Studio City sophisticated condo at Lumiere you have been waiting to lease is finally here! With a western facing view, you can enjoy your personal extra large outdoor patio space to BBQ (provided) and

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
11524 ST MOORPARK
11524 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
971 sqft
Gorgeous upgraded corner unit townhome. Spacious living area with high ceilings, open floorplan, private balcony and skylight. Hardwood floors throughout. The upgraded kitchen is open, bright and has ample storage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
12060 Laurel Terrace Drive
12060 Laurel Terrace Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1980 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL OF 9 MONTHS OR LESS!!! Fabulous Cape Cod Studio City 3-bedroom 2-bath home in the sought after Carpenter Community Charter School.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
12086 Mound View Place
12086 Mound View Place, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
3338 sqft
Gated, Secluded, Private, it is all here! Escape from your hectic life and wind down at your own private oasis. You will be blown away by incredible 180 degree views.
Studio City
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Some people think that Hollywood is where you go to to see the rich and famous, but the truth is that Studio City is where you’re more likely to find the celebrities. This community in the San Fernando Valley has all of the upscale amenities you would expect the stars to want—and these amenities can be yours too, if you have the budget to match.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Walking
  • METRO public transit (red line subway stop and buses)

Demographics

  • Established adults (wide age range between 25-54)
  • Equal mix of singles and married couples

Close to:

  • The 101
  • The 405
  • Universal Studios Hollywood
  • Walt Disney Studios

Contains:

  • Wilacre/Fryman Canyon Park
  • Los Angeles River and North Valleyheart Riverwalk

Studio City in 3 Words: Upscale, Clean, Safe

Living in Studio City

Studio City is one of the best kept secrets in L.A. This neighborhood offers the shortest commutes to all the major studios for those who work in the industry. Even for those outside the industry, Studio City still feels like a welcoming community. The neighbors here are friendly, and the mature trees and 1940s houses give you the classic California character you won’t find in newer L.A. suburbs.

Renting in Studio City, Los Angeles

Renting in Studio City is about more than finding a place to live: it’s about finding a place to belong. Many renters and homeowners alike have lived here for years, thanks to the convenient location and the fact that the neighborhood feels like a hidden sanctuary from the crazy pace of the rest of Los Angeles.

Looking for an apartment for rent in Studio City shouldn’t be too difficult—as long as you have the right credentials. Renters here value their privacy and take care of their neighborhoods, so you need to present yourself as someone who will do the same. Come prepared with sterling previous rental references and a stable job history, along with proof of enough income to cover the higher-than-average rent.

The apartments for rent in Studio City are as classy and unpretentious as the rest of the neighborhood itself. Nearly all apartments have upscale amenities such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Even though crime is low in Studio City, most buildings also have on-site security guards for extra peace of mind. Most apartments for rent are pet-friendly, though you may have to pay extra deposits and be subject to breed restrictions.

Things to do in Studio City

None of this is to say that Studio City is boring, though. You can enjoy a drink and catch a game on the big screens at Residuals Tavern or indulge in a creative cocktail at The Fiscal Agent, a bar with a speakeasy vibe located above Barrel and Ashes. You’ll probably notice that you won’t see a lot of partying college kids hanging out in Studio City; it’s not that they wouldn’t be welcome, but in general Studio City caters to a more mature crowd.

Ventura Blvd. is where you’ll go when you feel like walking around your community. Look up any of the places you might have heard about in Studio City, and most of them will be on Ventura. Firefly is an elegant place to take a date for sophisticated cocktails and upscale cuisine. The Black Market Liquor Bar has a long list of unique dishes to tickle your tastebuds—make sure you go hungry, because you’ll want to try everything. You can also get some of California’s freshest sushi in the restaurants, such as Sugarish or Asanebo, along Studio City’s “Sushi Row.”

Getting around Studio City

All of Los Angeles is known for its car culture, and most people do drive here, at least to get to work. However, Studio City is also a pretty walkable neighborhood as far as L.A. goes. Because the area is divided up pretty well between commercial and residential zones, you can spend your evenings and weekends just walking down Ventura Blvd. If you do have to drive somewhere, be prepared that parking can be a bit of challenge.

Studio City life is all about soaking up that California sun. But even though Los Angeles can be sunny and warm year-round, Studio City benefits from the cool breezes that are part of being in a valley. The neighborhood owes its relaxed, green atmosphere to the existence of multiple local parks. Go for a hike on the trails at Wilacre Park (also known as Fryman Canyon Park). Beeman Park is family-friendly and has great playground gear for toddlers and basketball courts for the grown-ups. While you’re here, you definitely don’t want to miss catching the sunset on a clear night at the Universal City Overlook.

Studio City is like a peaceful oasis in the midst of Los Angeles. Come visit and it won’t take long to discover why those seeking privacy and upscale living call it home.

