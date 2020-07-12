/
225 Apartments for rent in North Hills East, Los Angeles, CA
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
8108 Langodn Ave 3
8108 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1010 sqft
Cascade Pointe - 3 Bed (2+den)/1.5 - Great Value - Property Id: 315777 Truly a great value in an upcoming building. Spacious and at a great price. Cascade Pointe is showing a large 3 room unit (2 bedroom + den), 1.5 bath available now.
8332 Sepulveda Blvd 8,9,10
8332 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$5,995
3165 sqft
RETAIL SPACE FOR RENT / 3165 SF in NORTH HILLS!!!! - Property Id: 210369 Please call 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing! • Diverse Tenant Mix • Proximity to 405 Fwy • Arterial Roadways • Densely Populated • Commercial Hub • 1st floor • SUITES #8,
15230 Parthenia Street - 201
15230 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
843 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15230 Parthenia Street - 201 in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
9019 Noble Avenue
9019 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Spacious two bedroom home with fresh paint, partial new vinyl flooring and air conditioning. This property has easy access to I-405, I-5, 118, and 101 and is close to Cal State Northridge and a short drive to UCLA and Hollywood.
15516 Plummer Street A
15516 Plummer Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Renovated Unfurnished House Near CSUN - Property Id: 316645 Spacious Living room,Kitchen and 2Bedroom + 2 Bathroom and a bonus breakfast room with built in shelves . It has a washer and dryer hook up inside of the House.
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
836 sqft
Townhome Village Apartment in Los Angeles is ready to be your home. Located at 15716 Saticoy St. in Los Angeles, this community has much to offer its residents.
15738 Valerio Street
15738 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1500 sqft
Beautiful Front Unit For Rent - This beautiful front unit, 3bd/1ba home is located close to the 405 and 101 freeways to make navigating the Valley a breeze.
7445 DEMPSEY AVE
7445 Dempsey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
GORGEOUS HOME!! - Property Id: 269362 NEWLY RENOVATED BACKHOUSE LAMINATE FLOORS STAINLESS APPLIANCES CENTRAL AC/HEAT WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS YARD Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269362 Property Id 269362 (RLNE5817064)
15744 Devonshire St. #109
15744 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1485 sqft
Beautiful Multi-Level Granada Hills Townhouse with Attached Garage - Entering this multi-level town home you will find a spacious living room with fireplace with high ceilings.
9949 Sepulveda Blvd.
9949 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
450 sqft
The Montecito Apartments are conveniently located in Mission Hills, CA. The Residents of the Montecito Apartment Homes have convenient access to shopping including Vons, Ralphs, CVS and Rite Aid.
15511 Sherman Way
15511 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1142 sqft
For private showing contact Robert & Rosie at 818-324-7148. Secluded and peaceful second floor end unit. Vaulted ceilings with large master suite with separate master bath ample closet and storage space.
14333 Roscoe Boulevard
14333 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing the Hottest New 2018 built residences in Panorama City, "Panorama Regency". Exceptional open floor plans. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter-tops. Hardwood like floors throughout, no carpet in bedrooms! Balconies in every unit.
14717 Rose Lane
14717 W Rose Ln, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Brand New 2019 built luxury community home in Van Nuys for Lease! This home is light and bright and includes an open concept kitchen; which includes a kitchen island with granite countertops and a complementary backsplash.
8355 Willis Avenue
8355 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
969 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium. Large balcony, association pool, and close to freeway, public transportation and nearby stores.
8430 Cedros Avenue
8430 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8430 Cedros Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
7524 SEPULVEDA
7524 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,668
400 sqft
Beautiful spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled unit. This unit consist of new flooring throughout, new paint throughout, plenty cabinet/storage throughout. Wall AC/Heat unit. Stove & fridge included. Laundry facility onsite.
8309 Cedros Avenue
8309 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8309 Cedros Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
14833 Runnymede St
14833 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Van Nuys 3 Bedroom 2 Bath HOUSE (remodeled) - Property Id: 311815 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Private 2 car garage. Washer/dryer. Hardwood floors, new paint, new bathrooms, new landscaping. Dishwasher. CENTRAL AIR.
9029 Aqueduct Avenue
9029 Aqueduct Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom House Available for rent - Property Id: 316533 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathroom, Large Living Room, Dining Room + Breakfast Nook with Central Heat and A/C. Utilities included.
14742 Cohasset St
14742 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom Van Nuys home - Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in Van Nuys - This is a wonderful home with many upgrades. Built-in Sub-zero refrigerator and freezer. Marble floors throughout most of the home. Bedrooms have carpet floors.
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
The Village
17442 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
928 sqft
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in LA's San Fernando Valley, The Village is a luxurious Mediterranean-style rental apartment community.
