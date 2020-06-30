1304 Maltman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON A 7000 SQ FT LOT!!! Silverlake artsy 2 bed 3 bath California Bungalow. Large entertainer's living/dining rooms with gorgeous original hardwood floors, built-ins and other original details delight in this hip enclave hide-away. Finish your creative project under the enormous tree canopy with the huge backyard or on the cocktail deck with peek-a-boo ocean view. Bonus office space between bedrooms. And bonus (unpermitted) guesthouse with bathroom make this a winner. Please note the bonus room and 3rd bathroom have a separate entry and are not part of the main house.



Appliances are as-is, There are great appliances leasing programs that we can share with you should you desire a new stove, washer and/or dryer.



Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis with additional $500 per pet.



Owner is offering a 12 month lease but reserves the right to request move out with a 60 day notice anytime after 6 months have passed.



Please call Jeremy at 609-865-4115 for a showing.