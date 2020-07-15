/
Long Beach City College
17 Apartments For Rent Near Long Beach City College
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,410
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.
South of Conant
5529 E. Peabody St.
5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
917 sqft
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed
Lakewood Park
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.
Lakewood Mutual
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
As soon as you pull up to this beautiful, spacious home in Lakewood you will be greeted by fresh fruit trees all over the front yard with avocados, blackberries, mangos, red apples, green apples, and much more! As you pull into the long driveway
Lakewood Mutual
4103 Fairman Street
4103 Fairman Street, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1694 sqft
Beautiful HOUSE with plenty of room for all. This home has 3-Bedrooms (currently functioning as 2-Bedrooms with Dining Room) and 2-Bathrooms. Enter and see the original house Living Room with Hardwood Floors.
Imperial Estates West
11500 E 215th Street
11500 215th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Close to everything with beautiful landscaping - Property Id: 302492 This lower 1 bedroom unit, located on a beautifully landscaped property in Lakewood and in close proximity to the Long Beach Town Center, Edwards Theaters and local shops and
Carson Park
3712 North Studebaker Road
3712 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1,219 Sq. ft 5,068 Sq. ft. lot size Detached 2-car garage Stove Nice backyard New carpet New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.
Lakewood Park
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.
Bixby Knolls
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.
Lakewood Park
6103 Village Road
6103 Village Road, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1122 sqft
This home is a truly gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms home. Double sink vanity, large walk in closet. This home has been professionally remodeled.
Stratford Square
5371 E 29th Street
5371 East 29th Street, Long Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
2150 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2019. Large, single level house. 5 Bedroom, 3 bathroom with two car finished garage. Long driveway for extra off-street parking. Approximately 2,150 square feet of living area with a fenced backyard.
Old Lakewood City
5335 E Ebell Street
5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1678 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.
California Heights
3767 Walnut Avenue 1
3767 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Studio Guest house with a Loft - Property Id: 318735 Studio Guest Back house with a Loft Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318735 Property Id 318735 (RLNE5926460)
Lakewood Park
4715 Briercrest Ave.
4715 Briercrest Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1478 sqft
4715 Briercrest Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3bd 1.75ba Lakewood House w/hardwood floor, gar & yard - 4715 Briercrest Ave. Lakewood 3 Bedrooms 1- 3/4 Baths $2,750.00 Rent $2,750.
Bixby Knolls
4568 N. Banner Drive - 3
4568 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
520 sqft
Property Address: 4568 N Banner Dr, #3, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona at 562-388-3347 or email ramona @ entouragepm.com Bright and airy apartment, located on a beautiful tree-lined street.
Plaza
6121 E. Scrivener
6121 East Scrivener Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1009 sqft
