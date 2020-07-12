/
greater wilshire
Last updated July 12 2020
172 Apartments for rent in Greater Wilshire, Los Angeles, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,783
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,791
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,860
1824 sqft
Large open floor plans with granite counters and real wood cabinets. Walk-in closets, fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community has a pool and is near Beverly Boulevard in the heart of Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
934 sqft
Located in Hancock Park, a historic and highly desirable neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles. We are close to Larchmont Village, Wilshire Blvd, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the 10 and 101 freeways.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,110
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1178 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with quartz countertops, 10-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, and hardwood floors. Sparkling pool, dry sauna, and whirlpool spa available for residents. Minutes away from Hollywood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
42 Units Available
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,500
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,497
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1341 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Virtual and self-guided tours available now! Up to 8 weeks free specials! Be close to the action! Our neighbors are LACMA, Museum Row, the Grove, Metro, boutique shops and 5-star restaurants in the Miracle Mile and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1231 sqft
Welcome home to 5015 Clinton Apartment Homes, located in Hancock Park, a highly desirable neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles. We are close to Larchmont Village, Wilshire Blvd, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles and the 10 and 101 freeways.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1169 sqft
Located in the historic Larchmont and Hancock Park Districts, Chelsea Court is surrounded by many of the city's finest restaurants, galleries and theaters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5133 Maplwood
5133 Maplewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Maplewood - Property Id: 316520 Completed in 2020 this 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom tri-level townhouse is located in one of the hottest areas of Los Angeles, Larchmont Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
423 N Orange Dr
423 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bright upper floor duplex - Property Id: 315033 Roomy 3 bd 2.5 bath + office and 2 large balconies. Central air, washer dryer in unit. Remodeled, new appliances. Gated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5200 Wilshire Boulevard
5200 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
600 sqft
Miracle Mile full amenities building close to everywhereThe best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom brand new is located close to Downtown LA , Hollywood , West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
801 Lorraine Boulevard
801 Lorraine Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 801 Lorraine Blvd #103, Los Angeles, CA 90005 - Rent: $4,200 Per Month - Deposit: $4,500 - 600+ Credit Score Required - Bedrooms: 2 -
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
837 S WINDSOR
837 South Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1270 sqft
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a small 12 unit complex located in the fantastic Windsor Village neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and beautiful maple cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
338 North Sycamore Avenue
338 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
LARGE townhome style 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Hancock Park. This beautiful home has luscious hardwood floors, washer/dryer IN THE UNIT, A/C in both bedrooms, and a private balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 S Gramercy Dr 202
821 Gramercy Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Spectacular high ceiling 2 bed 2 bath 2 gated pkg - Property Id: 133675 This is a small unique newer building with gated entry Apt, is a upper penthouse with hi ceiling and loftstyle living room 2 bedrooms in rear/central air conditioning 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
407 S Gramercy Pl 403
407 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gramercy Place - Property Id: 148491 Top Floor Studio Apartment, Newly Remodeled Available. This Apartment features a stainless steel appliance package.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
659 . Highland Ave.
659 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
3872 sqft
Charming & Spacious 2 story house In the great location of Hancock Park! This is a gorgeous two story Tudor.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
810 Crenshaw Blvd
810 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
835 sqft
1 month free on a 13-month lease WELCOME to 810 Crenshaw Apartments! In the heart of Hancock Park, two blocks south of Wilshire Blvd is a beautiful newly renovated unit waiting for you to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
334 North Sycamore Avenue
334 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
GORGEOUS Art Deco split-level townhouse on Sycamore Ave (North of Beverly)! This LARGE 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5920 Melrose Ave 1
5920 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Melrose Apartments - Property Id: 174685 Studio in Melrose District Parking Included Gas and Electricity Included Great Layout Centrally Located Onsite Management and Laundry Available Now Good Credit and income needed to qualify.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
837 N. Hudson Ave. Unit 301
837 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1110 sqft
LUXURY HOLLYWOOD CONDO 2-BR/ 2-BATH w/ Central Air, Full Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, Balcony, Rooftop Common Area, PETS, 2 PARKING SPOTS! - * Villa La Pietra- a Contemporary Mediterranean-Style complex with Stylish Lobby and Inspiring Rooftop Sundeck
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
641 N Plymouth Boulevard
641 North Plymouth Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Totally renovated home in Hancock Park, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1000 sqft home on the second floor. Laminated wood flooring throughout . Granite counter top in kitchen. Good size deck. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, are included.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
336 South Norton Avenue - 305
336 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Located in the heart of Hancock Park, adjacent to Larchmont Village and Beverly Grove. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Spacious unit on top floor.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
525 N Sycamore Ave Unit 422
525 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
651 sqft
UNIT IS UNFURNISHED Hardwood Flooring Freshly Painted Large West Facing Windows with Bright Natural Sunlight Throughout 2 Custom Built Closets Stainless Steel Stove, Fridge, Dishwater & Microwave Included One Parking Spot Laundry on Site Swimming
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4901 Beverly Blvd.
4901 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
400 sqft
Beautiful studio apartment in a prime location with lots of natural light. The complex amenities include a pool, laundry area, intercom access, pet friendly, and includes all utilities, as well as internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4907 Beverly Blvd.
4907 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
400 sqft
Beautiful studio apartment in a prime location with lots of natural light. The complex amenities include a pool, laundry area, intercom access, pet friendly, and includes all utilities, as well as internet access.
