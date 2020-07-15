/
WOODBURY
27 Apartments For Rent Near Woodbury University
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Northwest District
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,304
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,126
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Northwest District
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,553
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Scott Villa Apartments
1555 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Scott Villa Apartment Homes located in Burbank, California. Our Mediterranean architectural design creates an ambiance of luxury.
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
934 sqft
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds.
North Hollywood
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,595
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
10620 NoHo, an affordable garden-style community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with controlled access and covered parking.
Sun Valley
7815 Via Genova
7815 Via Genova, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Northwest District
1141 N. Parish Pl
1141 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with Private Patio and Garage - Updated, spacious and bright two story Burbank Townhome (bedrooms are situated upstairs for privacy with the living and dining area downstairs). The building is located on a lovely tree lined street.
2448 North Naomi Street
2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank! Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit! 2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504 These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal decorating style.
Chandler Park
1310 W Chandler Boulevard
1310 Chandler Boulevard, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
100 sqft
It just got even BETTER IN BURBANK! This classy 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located on an impressive lot along the desirable Chandler Bike Path was recently, and extensively, remodeled. The lush front yard is expansive and beautifully landscaped.
Chandler Park
613 N Reese Place
613 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,775
1100 sqft
Lovely home on tree lined street within a short walk to the Chandler Bike Path. 3 bedrooms and den or possible 4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. . Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floors in LR and DR and carpet in bedrooms. Central heat and air.
615 S Bel Aire Drive
615 Bel Aire Drive, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1551 sqft
Beloved Stunning Spanish Beauty on The Highly Desired Bel Aire Drive Along The Prestigious Burbank Hillside Palms.
Northwest District
1630 North Ontario Street
1630 Ontario Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1450 sqft
Great Place To Live! - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and office, this newly renovated home in Northwest Burbank is ready to be your new home! The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets.
555 E Olive Ave 303
555 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Burbank Beauties! 2BR Offered w/2 parking spaces! - Property Id: 236022 Contact Jillian today at 818-478-0084. You'll be impressed with these awesome units! :) • 2BR • 1000 SF (Approx.
Northwest District
1416 N Screenland Drive
1416 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1034 sqft
Charming Upgraded Burbank Home Available for Rent! This Beautifully Remodeled Home Features; Newer Laminate Flooring, Smooth Ceilings ,Fresh Paint, Fireplace in Living Room, Slide door Access to Backyard; Fully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Steal
525 E Verdugo Avenue
525 Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1165 sqft
Recently remodeled classy Burbank townhome with two spacious bedrooms upstairs, 2 bathrooms and a 1/2 guest bathroom on first floor with updated counter and cabinet.
3023 Scott Road
3023 Scott Road, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1120 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! Welcome to this fully furnished home, with all appliances & ALL UTILITIES included!! This open floor plan home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a fireplace in the family room! The hot features of the home include a
430 N Bel Aire Drive
430 Bel Aire Drive, Burbank, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2988 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled home with pool house located in one of the best areas in Burbank Hills .Entertainer's back yard with oversized spa, beautiful pool & BBQ area. High end material used for recent remodeling with best custom design. Must see!
Northwest District
1810 N Avon Street
1810 North Avon Street, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1364 sqft
Now for Lease in Burbank is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Front Home with 1,364-SqFt of living space. There is a large space front yard with a lush green lawn and a darling pathway that leads you to the home.
Foothill Trails
8934 Helen Ave House
8934 Helen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1250 sqft
Unit House Available 08/12/20 Craftsman home - Property Id: 319905 The home is a craftsman home and it is a very lovely place to come and move very quiet are schools stores bank near by.
2800 Thornton
2800 Thorton Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
880 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 2 bedroom, 1.
Sun Valley
7431 Satsuma Ave.
7431 Satsuma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Welcome to 7431 Satsuma Ave. - This aesthetically Sun Valley duplex home has been stunningly remodeled from Top to Bottom. This front home features 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a beautiful open concept floor plan that is in "Move-In-Condition".