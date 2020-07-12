/
hollywood united
687 Apartments for rent in Hollywood United, Los Angeles, CA
65 Units Available
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1100 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available near Highway 101 and Hollywood/Vine Metro station. Fully furnished with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs welcome.
$
9 Units Available
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,630
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Hollywood Hills and West LA. This community's amenities include a patio with exercise bikes, a large outdoor rooftop and a grill area. Each home includes contemporary fixtures in a restored building.
1 Unit Available
1900 Vine Street
1900 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,489
1532 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning modern luxury condo overlooking the iconic Capitol Records building city lights and DTLA.
1 Unit Available
2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath
2222 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1327 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Luxury Penthouse Stunning View! - Property Id: 313957 2222 N Beachwood Dr.
1 Unit Available
6201 Hollywood Blvd
6201 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1100 sqft
Amazon Echo in all units. Access to everything and apartment has everything you neex
1 Unit Available
1719 N Wilton Place
1719 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Fantastic location! Awesome building, close to everything! Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with Parking space.
1 Unit Available
6030 Linforth Drive
6030 Linforth Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
5200 sqft
Want to live in the mountains of Los Angeles in a Italian style 2006 5 bedroom 7 bathroom with over 5000+ SqFt.
1 Unit Available
1957 Vista Del Mar Street
1957 Vista Del Mar Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,999
1906 sqft
**STUNNING NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT** You get the best of both worlds! Live high enough in the Hollywood Hills to have gorgeous LA skyline views, yet close enough to Franklin Ave that you're WALKING DISTANCE to all the action in Hollywood
1 Unit Available
6253 HOLLYWOOD
6253 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1130 sqft
The premier unit at The Lofts at Hollywood & Vine. Lease this one-of-a-kind top floor corner penthouse unit in Hollywood's iconic and historic art deco building.
1 Unit Available
6210 Winans Dr
6210 Winans Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
Hollywood Hills studio with private entrance - Property Id: 95289 Hollywood Hills home studio with 1 bath and private entrance. No need to share privacy with strangers.
1 Unit Available
2933 Ledgewood Drive
2933 Ledgewood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
2500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2933 Ledgewood Drive in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1814 Ivar Avenue
1814 Ivar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,200
$2,200.00 / month AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 1 Bed 1 Bath 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT!!! This is a 1Bedroom Apartment in a hidden on a quiet street, and only one block away from Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1 Unit Available
2119 N Beachwood Dr
2119 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
1BR Near Hollywood Sign - Property Id: 319036 Fully renovated and upgraded 1BR-1BA using modern designer materials.
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood United
54 Units Available
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,396
854 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,494
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1473 sqft
1600 Vine features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a variety of floor plans to suit your urban lifestyle. Located in the heart of Hollywood for access to work and play.
5 Units Available
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.
19 Units Available
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,906
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,747
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,627
1049 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Luxury units with open plan living areas feature stainless steel and slate finish appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pool, multiple courtyards, screening room, yoga and spin classes.
25 Units Available
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,985
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
113 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
285 Units Available
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,215
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1262 sqft
AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.
31 Units Available
The Camden
1540 N Vine St, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,819
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,969
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
1144 sqft
Located in the heart of Hollywood, near the Walk of Fame. Air-conditioned apartments come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance and concierge, media room, community garden.
33 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
3 Units Available
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,200
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Hollywood apartments put you near myriad dining and entertainment options. Choose from studio to three-bedroom units and even penthouses, with 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy rooftop lounge with BBQ and fire pit.
156 Units Available
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
16 Units Available
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,899
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
926 sqft
Discover luxury apartments in Los Angeles Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. A brand new urban living community with lavish amenities and a modern European flair.
