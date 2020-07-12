Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

345 Apartments for rent in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, CA

1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,234
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,009
1911 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining and I-405. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool table, playground and BBQ grill.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Madrid Apartments is located in the established community of Van Nuys, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Shopping and restaurants are within a short distance and the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area is nearby as well.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7136 Matilija Ave 2
7136 Matilija Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
450 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316912 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES There are two homes on this property which share the following: SHARED POOL, BACKYARD AND LAUNDRY.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14525 Killion St 1
14525 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 273798 Coming this July. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and 1600 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6615 Sepulveda
6615 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1430 sqft
Built in 2007, adjacent to Sherman Oaks, Town House with private garage, 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths. 1520 sqft , Laundry with washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5732 Sepulveda Blvd
5732 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
Upgraded 2x1 in Van Nuys - Property Id: 266195 Make this upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in Van Nuys your new home! This unit features new appliances, new flooring, ceiling fans, AC units, washer/dryer in building, on-site manager, and 1 parking

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15511 Sherman Way
15511 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1142 sqft
For private showing contact Robert & Rosie at 818-324-7148. Secluded and peaceful second floor end unit. Vaulted ceilings with large master suite with separate master bath ample closet and storage space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5726 Tyrone Avenue
5726 Tyrone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Absolutely Stunning, Brand New Remodeled & Furnished House 3 BR/3 BA Behind Motorized Gates. Offered at only $6,500 / month with minimum 3 months lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14431 Valerio St
14431 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1058 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled two bedroom Apartment, close to many community parks, shops and restaurants including; Costco, Starbucks, Ralph's and Target. Enjoy easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
14717 Rose Lane
14717 W Rose Ln, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Brand New 2019 built luxury community home in Van Nuys for Lease! This home is light and bright and includes an open concept kitchen; which includes a kitchen island with granite countertops and a complementary backsplash.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5744 Kester Avenue
5744 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
918 sqft
Gorgeous BRAND NEW Chic and modern.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
13639 Leadwell Street
13639 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
840 sqft
Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7524 SEPULVEDA
7524 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,668
400 sqft
Beautiful spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled unit. This unit consist of new flooring throughout, new paint throughout, plenty cabinet/storage throughout. Wall AC/Heat unit. Stove & fridge included. Laundry facility onsite.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
14409 ST Tiara
14409 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
Two beautiful One Of a kind New Construction Townhouse Units for Lease -Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Border. These modern style townhouse boasts an open floor plan and plenty of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14106 W. Spruce Ln
14106 W Spruce Ln, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1478 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home - This 1,478 square foot house sits on a 1,090 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14833 Runnymede St
14833 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Van Nuys 3 Bedroom 2 Bath HOUSE (remodeled) - Property Id: 311815 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Private 2 car garage. Washer/dryer. Hardwood floors, new paint, new bathrooms, new landscaping. Dishwasher. CENTRAL AIR.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15024 ST FRIAR
15024 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1098 sqft
Welcome to your new home at 15024 Friar St! This home has great curb appeal with a large front yard, a cute front porch, and a long driveway where you can park 3 cars that leads you to your 2-car detached garage.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6600 Noble Avenue
6600 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1842 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
An expansive front yard welcomes you to this charmingly updated home featuring 3 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 bathrooms on a lot over 8,000 Sqft. A yellow front door adds a pop of color and a front patio is a great place to unwind after a long day.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
14127 ST LEMAY
14127 Lemay Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1981 sqft
Amazing lease opportunity in Van Nuys with this immaculate, partly historical, 3bd/2ba, private, home. Set in the shade of a huge Ash tree.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14742 Cohasset St
14742 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom Van Nuys home - Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in Van Nuys - This is a wonderful home with many upgrades. Built-in Sub-zero refrigerator and freezer. Marble floors throughout most of the home. Bedrooms have carpet floors.
Results within 1 mile of Van Nuys
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
10 Units Available
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,638
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
910 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
The Flats on Addison offers the latest in urban, contemporary lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
903 sqft
Welcome to Toscana Apartments, an exclusive gated rental apartment community located in Lake Balboa. Our community offers peaceful surroundings in an urban setting and is both pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1109 sqft
Within easy reach of Ventura Freeway, and near Van Nuys Recreation Center. Cozy one- to two-bedroom apartments featuring a balcony or patio. Amenities include a swimming pool, flower garden and on-site laundry. Assigned parking available.
Van Nuys
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

As one of the largest areas in the San Fernando Valley, Van Nuys practically defines diversity; there’s a place for everyone here. You’ll find apartments to suit every budget and the easy access to public transportation and freeways makes life more convenient.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Biking
  • Public transportation (Los Angeles Metro buses and two Orange Line light rail stations, Van Nuys and Sepulveda)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Young people (mostly between 25-34)
  • Established adults (mostly between 35-44)
  • Families with children

Close to:

  • The 101
  • Getty Center
  • Sherman Oaks
  • CSU Northridge
  • Los Angeles Valley College

Contains:

  • The 405
  • Van Nuys Airport
  • Woodley Park

Van Nuys in 3 Words: Diverse, Budget-Friendly, Bustling

Living in Van Nuys

When you want to find exciting urban living in the San Fernando Valley, Van Nuys has rent prices to suit every budget. Though this neighborhood has had some rough times in the past, it’s steadily making its comeback, and is home to a lot of diversity and excitement. Whether you want to find authentic, cheap Mexican food or just enjoy soaking up the sun by the pool, there’s a lot of fun to be had in Van Nuys.

Dining in Van Nuys

There’s a wide variety of cuisines from other cultures in Van Nuys to satisfy any craving. You’ll find some great places to eat, from the oversized burgers at Outlaws Café to the amazing Mexican food at Costa Grande. DeFranko’s Submarines will make you forget about all the chain sub shops. Ay Pape Que Rico covers your Cuban food needs and Kebab Halebi has Middle Eastern food you won’t want to miss.

Things to do in Van Nuys

You won’t need to venture out into other neighborhoods for a fun night out. Get your drink on while enjoying the sounds of old-school hip hop at Carlito’s Way Cocktails. Many of the bars in Van Nuys could be called dive bars, but you’ll appreciate being able to have a drink in an unpretentious atmosphere where you’re unlikely to be judged. Come as you are and relax. The rule of Van Nuys is to live and let live.

Like renters in other neighborhoods in Los Angeles, a lot of Van Nuys residents care about being fit and active. Woodley Park is a very large park, perfect for hosting big events or for a jog. They even have a special smaller playground specifically designed for little kids. Van Nuys Park has soccer fields and basketball courts that always seem to be busy. If you prefer to get fit indoors in air conditioning, you have a variety of options from the Ten Goose Boxing Gym to dance classes at the Zulu Dance Foundation.

Renting in Van Nuys, Los Angeles

Signs of new life in Van Nuys suggest that this area is beginning to make a comeback, particularly in the Lake Balboa section of the city. Businesses are beginning to re-invest in the area, like the McLeod Ale brewery that newly opened on Calvert St. and serves traditional British-style ale in their facility or from a variety of food trucks. Several new condos are also being built near Van Nuys Blvd. and Sherman Way, and renters are willing to take a new look at Van Nuys with its easy access to major freeways like the 405, the 101 and I-5. Crime rates are going down in the city, thanks in part to the new renters attracted by the convenient location.

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Van Nuys, you’ll find that this is a very renter-friendly city. Budget-friendly units are available throughout the city, and you can often find a 2-bedroom apartment for the same price you might pay for a 1-bedroom in another neighborhood. If you want a more luxury apartment with modern amenities like granite countertops and custom maple cabinets, you can find them in new buildings along Sepulveda close to the 405.

Once you decide on the right apartment in Van Nuys, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a unit, although the newer and more upscale apartments are more likely to have a short waiting list. Make sure you read your lease documents carefully and ask all the important questions up front. Some apartments in Van Nuys have some or all utilities paid included as part of the rent. In general, the newest apartments will have the highest rents and utilities will be the renter’s responsibility. If you want to bring along your dog or cat, be aware that some apartments allow pets, but several do not. The pet-friendly apartments will generally require extra deposits and a nominal amount of additional monthly rent.

When you’re looking for an affordable place to live with easy access to all the major highways, you can’t beat Van Nuys.

