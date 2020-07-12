345 Apartments for rent in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, CA
As one of the largest areas in the San Fernando Valley, Van Nuys practically defines diversity; there’s a place for everyone here. You’ll find apartments to suit every budget and the easy access to public transportation and freeways makes life more convenient.
Transportation
- Driving
- Biking
- Public transportation (Los Angeles Metro buses and two Orange Line light rail stations, Van Nuys and Sepulveda)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Young people (mostly between 25-34)
- Established adults (mostly between 35-44)
- Families with children
Close to:
- The 101
- Getty Center
- Sherman Oaks
- CSU Northridge
- Los Angeles Valley College
Contains:
- The 405
- Van Nuys Airport
- Woodley Park
Van Nuys in 3 Words: Diverse, Budget-Friendly, Bustling
When you want to find exciting urban living in the San Fernando Valley, Van Nuys has rent prices to suit every budget. Though this neighborhood has had some rough times in the past, it’s steadily making its comeback, and is home to a lot of diversity and excitement. Whether you want to find authentic, cheap Mexican food or just enjoy soaking up the sun by the pool, there’s a lot of fun to be had in Van Nuys.
There’s a wide variety of cuisines from other cultures in Van Nuys to satisfy any craving. You’ll find some great places to eat, from the oversized burgers at Outlaws Café to the amazing Mexican food at Costa Grande. DeFranko’s Submarines will make you forget about all the chain sub shops. Ay Pape Que Rico covers your Cuban food needs and Kebab Halebi has Middle Eastern food you won’t want to miss.
You won’t need to venture out into other neighborhoods for a fun night out. Get your drink on while enjoying the sounds of old-school hip hop at Carlito’s Way Cocktails. Many of the bars in Van Nuys could be called dive bars, but you’ll appreciate being able to have a drink in an unpretentious atmosphere where you’re unlikely to be judged. Come as you are and relax. The rule of Van Nuys is to live and let live.
Like renters in other neighborhoods in Los Angeles, a lot of Van Nuys residents care about being fit and active. Woodley Park is a very large park, perfect for hosting big events or for a jog. They even have a special smaller playground specifically designed for little kids. Van Nuys Park has soccer fields and basketball courts that always seem to be busy. If you prefer to get fit indoors in air conditioning, you have a variety of options from the Ten Goose Boxing Gym to dance classes at the Zulu Dance Foundation.
Signs of new life in Van Nuys suggest that this area is beginning to make a comeback, particularly in the Lake Balboa section of the city. Businesses are beginning to re-invest in the area, like the McLeod Ale brewery that newly opened on Calvert St. and serves traditional British-style ale in their facility or from a variety of food trucks. Several new condos are also being built near Van Nuys Blvd. and Sherman Way, and renters are willing to take a new look at Van Nuys with its easy access to major freeways like the 405, the 101 and I-5. Crime rates are going down in the city, thanks in part to the new renters attracted by the convenient location.
When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Van Nuys, you’ll find that this is a very renter-friendly city. Budget-friendly units are available throughout the city, and you can often find a 2-bedroom apartment for the same price you might pay for a 1-bedroom in another neighborhood. If you want a more luxury apartment with modern amenities like granite countertops and custom maple cabinets, you can find them in new buildings along Sepulveda close to the 405.
Once you decide on the right apartment in Van Nuys, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a unit, although the newer and more upscale apartments are more likely to have a short waiting list. Make sure you read your lease documents carefully and ask all the important questions up front. Some apartments in Van Nuys have some or all utilities paid included as part of the rent. In general, the newest apartments will have the highest rents and utilities will be the renter’s responsibility. If you want to bring along your dog or cat, be aware that some apartments allow pets, but several do not. The pet-friendly apartments will generally require extra deposits and a nominal amount of additional monthly rent.
When you’re looking for an affordable place to live with easy access to all the major highways, you can’t beat Van Nuys.