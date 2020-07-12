345 Apartments for rent in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, CA

Signs of new life in Van Nuys suggest that this area is beginning to make a comeback, particularly in the Lake Balboa section of the city. Businesses are beginning to re-invest in the area, like the McLeod Ale brewery that newly opened on Calvert St. and serves traditional British-style ale in their facility or from a variety of food trucks. Several new condos are also being built near Van Nuys Blvd. and Sherman Way, and renters are willing to take a new look at Van Nuys with its easy access to major freeways like the 405, the 101 and I-5. Crime rates are going down in the city, thanks in part to the new renters attracted by the convenient location.

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Van Nuys, you’ll find that this is a very renter-friendly city. Budget-friendly units are available throughout the city, and you can often find a 2-bedroom apartment for the same price you might pay for a 1-bedroom in another neighborhood. If you want a more luxury apartment with modern amenities like granite countertops and custom maple cabinets, you can find them in new buildings along Sepulveda close to the 405.

Once you decide on the right apartment in Van Nuys, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a unit, although the newer and more upscale apartments are more likely to have a short waiting list. Make sure you read your lease documents carefully and ask all the important questions up front. Some apartments in Van Nuys have some or all utilities paid included as part of the rent. In general, the newest apartments will have the highest rents and utilities will be the renter’s responsibility. If you want to bring along your dog or cat, be aware that some apartments allow pets, but several do not. The pet-friendly apartments will generally require extra deposits and a nominal amount of additional monthly rent.

When you’re looking for an affordable place to live with easy access to all the major highways, you can’t beat Van Nuys.