All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Triana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Triana
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Triana

6250 Canoga Ave · (408) 260-5697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease by 7/25 for One Month Free on Non-Renovated Floor Plans & One Month Free on Renovated One Bedroom Floor Plans! Schedule A Tour Today!
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 563 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 496 · Avail. now

$2,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 370 · Avail. now

$2,414

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Triana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
garage
alarm system
basketball court
coffee bar
fire pit
game room
lobby
pool table
At Triana, you'll enjoy living at one of the exclusive addresses in Warner Center! Come see our newly renovated apartment homes featuring bright and modern kitchens with farm house sinks, industrial goose-neck faucets, white quartz counter tops, and white subway tile back splash. Our renovated apartment homes also feature wood-style flooring throughout, Nest Home Systems, and all appliances including washers and dryers in unit. Our recently renovated 24hr fitness center features world class equipment including Peloton Bikes, Hoist Multi Gym, Stairmasters, Treadmills, free weights and more! Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool and enjoy Happy Hour at Morton's Steakhouse located onsite! You'll find everything you need to work, stay fit and create your ideal lifestyle. Contact Triana Apartments today to plan your luxury living experience!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.1x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult (18 & over)
Deposit: $900 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Dogs
rent: $60/month per dog.
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs.
Cats
rent: $45/month per cat.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Additional parking spaces are available for $75.00 per month. Gated access and assigned parking available. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $75-$225/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Triana have any available units?
Triana has 20 units available starting at $1,966 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Triana have?
Some of Triana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Triana currently offering any rent specials?
Triana is offering the following rent specials: Lease by 7/25 for One Month Free on Non-Renovated Floor Plans & One Month Free on Renovated One Bedroom Floor Plans! Schedule A Tour Today!
Is Triana pet-friendly?
Yes, Triana is pet friendly.
Does Triana offer parking?
Yes, Triana offers parking.
Does Triana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Triana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Triana have a pool?
Yes, Triana has a pool.
Does Triana have accessible units?
No, Triana does not have accessible units.
Does Triana have units with dishwashers?
No, Triana does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Triana?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity