Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room cats allowed garage alarm system basketball court coffee bar fire pit game room lobby pool table

At Triana, you'll enjoy living at one of the exclusive addresses in Warner Center! Come see our newly renovated apartment homes featuring bright and modern kitchens with farm house sinks, industrial goose-neck faucets, white quartz counter tops, and white subway tile back splash. Our renovated apartment homes also feature wood-style flooring throughout, Nest Home Systems, and all appliances including washers and dryers in unit. Our recently renovated 24hr fitness center features world class equipment including Peloton Bikes, Hoist Multi Gym, Stairmasters, Treadmills, free weights and more! Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool and enjoy Happy Hour at Morton's Steakhouse located onsite! You'll find everything you need to work, stay fit and create your ideal lifestyle. Contact Triana Apartments today to plan your luxury living experience!