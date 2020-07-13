Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr gym alarm system bike storage community garden courtyard e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving

Welcome to nVe at Fairfax, an exclusive, stylish apartment community in Los Angeles, CA with only 63 coveted residences! Our West Hollywood apartments for rent are tailor-made for a distinctive luxury living experience while creating an authentic sense of "home." Featuring impeccably designed decor and bold, urban features, our community offers something unique that you can’t find anywhere else.



Centrally located just south of Melrose Avenue on Fairfax, our 5-story building features a breathtaking, 360-degree panoramic view of iconic sites such as the Hollywood Sign and the skylines of Century City, Beverly Hills, and Downtown LA. Our West Hollywood location is also home to premier destinations such as the Sunset Strip and Melrose Avenue. When you join the nVe at Fairfax community, you are placed in the center of all the action in a walkable neighborhood with a trendy, energetic culture and community. Just imagine the access you'll have to the best of LA while enjoying the comfort of