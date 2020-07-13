All apartments in Los Angeles
nVe at Fairfax
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

nVe at Fairfax

636 North Fairfax Avenue · (814) 277-3954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We are now offering 2-6 weeks free!* Call for details!
Location

636 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$3,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$3,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$3,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from nVe at Fairfax.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
alarm system
bike storage
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to nVe at Fairfax, an exclusive, stylish apartment community in Los Angeles, CA with only 63 coveted residences! Our West Hollywood apartments for rent are tailor-made for a distinctive luxury living experience while creating an authentic sense of "home." Featuring impeccably designed decor and bold, urban features, our community offers something unique that you can’t find anywhere else.

Centrally located just south of Melrose Avenue on Fairfax, our 5-story building features a breathtaking, 360-degree panoramic view of iconic sites such as the Hollywood Sign and the skylines of Century City, Beverly Hills, and Downtown LA. Our West Hollywood location is also home to premier destinations such as the Sunset Strip and Melrose Avenue. When you join the nVe at Fairfax community, you are placed in the center of all the action in a walkable neighborhood with a trendy, energetic culture and community. Just imagine the access you'll have to the best of LA while enjoying the comfort of

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does nVe at Fairfax have any available units?
nVe at Fairfax has 5 units available starting at $3,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does nVe at Fairfax have?
Some of nVe at Fairfax's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is nVe at Fairfax currently offering any rent specials?
nVe at Fairfax is offering the following rent specials: We are now offering 2-6 weeks free!* Call for details!
Is nVe at Fairfax pet-friendly?
Yes, nVe at Fairfax is pet friendly.
Does nVe at Fairfax offer parking?
Yes, nVe at Fairfax offers parking.
Does nVe at Fairfax have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, nVe at Fairfax offers units with in unit laundry.
Does nVe at Fairfax have a pool?
No, nVe at Fairfax does not have a pool.
Does nVe at Fairfax have accessible units?
Yes, nVe at Fairfax has accessible units.
Does nVe at Fairfax have units with dishwashers?
Yes, nVe at Fairfax has units with dishwashers.
