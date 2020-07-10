All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Chateau Encino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Chateau Encino
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Chateau Encino

5447 White Oak Avenue · (818) 538-2827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5447 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Encino.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
lobby
Chateau Encino is just a ½ mile from Ventura Boulevard in the heart of Encino! A block from Trader Joe's and the 101 Freeway, come experience our beautiful 1,100 square foot condo quality two bedroom apartment homes! Enjoy premium finishes like stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, upgraded LED lighting and 10-12 foot ceilings throughout! Community features include a 3rd floor spa, fitness center, resident lounge, elevator and underground assigned parking. This community is in an awesome location with great floor plans and a friendly on-site manager!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Encino have any available units?
Chateau Encino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Encino have?
Some of Chateau Encino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Encino currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Encino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Encino pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Encino is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Encino offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Encino offers parking.
Does Chateau Encino have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chateau Encino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Encino have a pool?
No, Chateau Encino does not have a pool.
Does Chateau Encino have accessible units?
No, Chateau Encino does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Encino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Encino has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Chateau Encino?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity