Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym green community parking garage hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly lobby

Chateau Encino is just a ½ mile from Ventura Boulevard in the heart of Encino! A block from Trader Joe's and the 101 Freeway, come experience our beautiful 1,100 square foot condo quality two bedroom apartment homes! Enjoy premium finishes like stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, upgraded LED lighting and 10-12 foot ceilings throughout! Community features include a 3rd floor spa, fitness center, resident lounge, elevator and underground assigned parking. This community is in an awesome location with great floor plans and a friendly on-site manager!