589 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA

Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,650
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
741 sqft
Silver Lake Towers is situated in the eclectic neighborhood of Silver Lake, located just five miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles and just east of Griffith Park and Hollywood, in the heart of the Sunset Junction.
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,212
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
847 sqft
OUR PRICING REFLECTS OUR 2 MONTHS FREE SPECIAL! Imagine… unparalleled convenience and stunning views from your own private retreat in Silver Lake, LA’s hippest neighborhood.

968 Tularosa Drive
968 Tularosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
Unfurnished, First Floor Apartment, Pets negotiable, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, One Year Minimum Lease, Street Parking, quiet neighborhood, refrigerator, and stove. Great access to the 101 freeway.

2425 Meadow Valley Ter
2425 Meadow Valley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
2200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

914 Parkman Ave
914 Parkman Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

646 N La Fayette Park Pl
646 La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
VIEWS!VIEWS!! This is a fully renovated 2-bedroom 2 bath apartment with huge, sunny windows looking out onto the pool and view of the Hills.

2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C
2477 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
740 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping Video of the unit: https://youtu.

870 North Occidental Boulevard
870 North Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
714 sqft
(for now, we only have photos available; but are working on getting a video before mid-May Tenant move-out.

2424 Tesla Terrace
2424 Tesla Terrace, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1200 sqft
Spanish Duplex in prime Silverlake location. One block from Silverlake. Quiet street. Great Neighborhood. Top Floor. 2 Bedroom 1BA. Private Deck, Mountain View, Garage. Large Backyard. Washer / Dryer in the unit. Large Apartment:1200 Sq Feet.

2461 Silver Lake Blvd., C
2461 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
750 sqft
Lowered price! Self-tour any day during the daytime, call or text 714-783-5473. VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GK_6rOTaYA&feature=youtu.

2395 SILVER LAKE
2395 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1360 sqft
Architectural Live/Work loft/town home in Silver Lake. Tri-Level unit with private garage a balcony. Open LOFT layout with laminate floors throughout. Stainless steel kitchen and washer and dryer inside.

1616 3/4 Maltman Avenue
1616 3/4 Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Property is move-in ready. Hurry! Book your showings now and submit your application. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

2341 Teviot Street
2341 Teviot Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
650 sqft
This is your chance to rent a home in the wonderful Silver Lake Heights neighborhood. This home is part of a three unit complex and has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Private covered porch in the front of the home to relax and enjoy.

2343 teviot Street
2343 Teviot Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
This is your chance to rent a home in the wonderful Silver Lake Heights neighborhood. This home is part of a three unit complex and has one bedroom and one full bathroom.

865 Sanborn Ave
865 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1 sqft
. Located in beautiful, residential Silver Lake, this 3 story, loft-style 2 bed, 2 bath townhouse is located only walking distance from popular Sunset Junction.

1925 Griffith Park Blvd
1925 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,490
2033 sqft
Be the first to live in this stunning, newly built modern home in the heart of Silver Lake.Stepthrough the front door to light-filled, airy living spaces with high ceilings, large windows, and oak flooring throughout.

837 Micheltorena Street
837 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

619 North La Fayette Park Place - 4
619 La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: FIRST MONTH FREE RENT, APPLY TODAY MOVE IN TOMORROW! This luxury style apartment is a fully renovated 2-BED/1-BATH that provides a complete package that will make you want to never leave home again.

646 N La Fayette Park Pl
646 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
VIEWS!VIEWS!! 2 nd storyThis is a fully renovated 2-bedroom 2 bath apartment with huge, sunny windows looking out onto the pool and view of the Hills.

858 North La Fayette Park Place
858 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,650
395 sqft
Quaint Single on top of the hill, close to trendy Silver Lake Junction. Hardwood & tile floors, freshly painted, includes A/C, vertical blinds, stove, refrigerator. Bright downstairs unit with large windows, Laundry on-site.

960 Sanborn Avenue
960 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
941 sqft
This Silver Lake condo is centrally located in Los Angeles in a quiet residential neighborhood 1 block from the famous Sunset Junction! Great restaurants, coffee houses, trendy shops and a weekend farmers market are just a pleasant stroll away.

928 Micheltorena St
928 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1200 sqft
House is on a quiet street in Silver Lake with easy access to Sunset Junction and the 101 Freeway. 2 bed, 2 bath updated everything. Master bedroom has bathroom with a perfect view of the city skyline. The second bedroom has its own front patio.

2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A
2475 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
740 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping Video of the unit: https://youtu.

3029 St Scotland
3029 Scotland Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1527 sqft
A quiet haven in Silver Lake, this traditional rental is a warm and charming place to call home. Offering 2 bedrooms and a bonus room/den, the house also features a modern, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and a chic little breakfast room.
Silver Lake
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Trendy neighborhoods are where you’ll find the beating heart of a city. And Silver Lake is no exception! This is where you’ll find artists creating, hipsters enjoying independent cafes, and treasure hunters browsing in comic book shops and vinyl record stores. Come see a whole new side of Los Angeles in this neighborhood.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Walkable
  • Biking
  • Limited public transportation (Los Angeles County Metro buses)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Young adults (mostly between 19 and 34)
  • Established adults (mostly between 35 and 49)

Close to:

  • Griffith Park
  • Los Feliz
  • Elysian Park
  • Dodger Stadium

Contains:

  • I-5
  • The 101
  • Silver Lake

Silver Lake in 3 Words: Trendy, Diverse, Bohemian

Living in Silver Lake

Silver Lake (sometimes styled Silverlake) is the kind of neighborhood where everyone is welcome. Long known as an LGBT-friendly zone and the choice of open-minded artsy types, this is a place where you’ll never have to be bored because there’s always something exciting happening.

Meet your friends for a latte at Lamill Coffee, then get lunch at one of the many food trucks. If you’re in a bubble tea kind of mood instead, you’ll love Pine & Crane. You can spend your afternoon digging for recorded treasures at Vacation Vinyl or looking through the amazing selection of comic books at Secret Headquarters. As you’d expect from a hot neighborhood, there’s also a list of great venues to catch up-and-coming musical acts or just dance the night away. The Satellite is a favorite for dancing and drinking, while El Cid serves up tasty Mexican eats and a variety of funky tunes.

Getting around Silver Lake

The central location is one of Silver Lake’s big draws. With easy access to I-5 and the 101, you can get to other parts of L.A.—but it might not be a quick trip, thanks to the city’s famously heavy traffic. Some Los Angeles County metro buses allow you to get around the city, but this option won’t necessarily make your trip any more quick. Fortunately, Silver Lake itself has so much to do within its boundaries that you can easily get by on foot or by bike to do most of your daily errands.

Renting in Silver Lake, Los Angeles

When you’re ready to look for an apartment for rent in Silver Lake, start your search as early as possible and be prepared to get on a waiting list. Expect to pay premium rent prices for a highly in-demand Silver Lake address, too: this is not the place to look for bargains. The more money you can spend on housing, the easier it may be to find available apartments for rent, since luxury units tend to have vacancies for slightly longer periods.

Although finding a place to live can be competitive, there’s a wide variety of housing options, from apartments to condos and even houses for rent. Many apartments and condos for rent in Silver Lake have a sleek, minimalist design, with stainless steel appliances and natural-looking flooring. Some buildings also have artsy touches like murals and colorful, retro-look pools and patios. Some properties do include utilities and parking in the rent, so make sure you ask when you sign a lease. Many buildings are also pet-friendly, but may require pet deposits and additional monthly pet rent.

Things to do in Silver Lake

There’s no question that getting an apartment in Silver Lake will be worth the wait, though, because the quality of life here is superb. You’ll love the vibrant social scene and the beautiful views of rolling hills. Your neighbors are an active bunch, jogging around Silver Lake or getting a workout walking or hiking up hillside stairs. Even your pooch can join in on the fun at the Silver Lake Dog Park.

Dining in Silver Lake

After you’ve worked up a good appetite, Silver Lake won’t disappoint with its restaurant offerings. True to the neighborhood’s funky vibe, you’ll find a variety of unique eateries, from the 100% vegan and organic Little Pine restaurant (owned by musician Moby, who’s rumored to be on site pretty often) or Cru, which is vegan, gluten-free, and focuses on raw foods. When you want a truly upscale experience, the Italian fare at Blair’s Restaurant will fit the bill.

Silver Lake is the center of the fun in Los Angeles. You’ll find that your neighborhood is the one where all your friends want to come to visit. Come home to the incomparable Silver Lake.

