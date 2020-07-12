589 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA

Silver Lake (sometimes styled Silverlake) is the kind of neighborhood where everyone is welcome. Long known as an LGBT-friendly zone and the choice of open-minded artsy types, this is a place where you’ll never have to be bored because there’s always something exciting happening.

Meet your friends for a latte at Lamill Coffee, then get lunch at one of the many food trucks. If you’re in a bubble tea kind of mood instead, you’ll love Pine & Crane. You can spend your afternoon digging for recorded treasures at Vacation Vinyl or looking through the amazing selection of comic books at Secret Headquarters. As you’d expect from a hot neighborhood, there’s also a list of great venues to catch up-and-coming musical acts or just dance the night away. The Satellite is a favorite for dancing and drinking, while El Cid serves up tasty Mexican eats and a variety of funky tunes.