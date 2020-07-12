589 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA
Trendy neighborhoods are where you’ll find the beating heart of a city. And Silver Lake is no exception! This is where you’ll find artists creating, hipsters enjoying independent cafes, and treasure hunters browsing in comic book shops and vinyl record stores. Come see a whole new side of Los Angeles in this neighborhood.
Transportation
- Driving
- Walkable
- Biking
- Limited public transportation (Los Angeles County Metro buses)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Young adults (mostly between 19 and 34)
- Established adults (mostly between 35 and 49)
Close to:
- Griffith Park
- Los Feliz
- Elysian Park
- Dodger Stadium
Contains:
- I-5
- The 101
- Silver Lake
Silver Lake in 3 Words: Trendy, Diverse, Bohemian
Silver Lake (sometimes styled Silverlake) is the kind of neighborhood where everyone is welcome. Long known as an LGBT-friendly zone and the choice of open-minded artsy types, this is a place where you’ll never have to be bored because there’s always something exciting happening.
Meet your friends for a latte at Lamill Coffee, then get lunch at one of the many food trucks. If you’re in a bubble tea kind of mood instead, you’ll love Pine & Crane. You can spend your afternoon digging for recorded treasures at Vacation Vinyl or looking through the amazing selection of comic books at Secret Headquarters. As you’d expect from a hot neighborhood, there’s also a list of great venues to catch up-and-coming musical acts or just dance the night away. The Satellite is a favorite for dancing and drinking, while El Cid serves up tasty Mexican eats and a variety of funky tunes.
The central location is one of Silver Lake’s big draws. With easy access to I-5 and the 101, you can get to other parts of L.A.—but it might not be a quick trip, thanks to the city’s famously heavy traffic. Some Los Angeles County metro buses allow you to get around the city, but this option won’t necessarily make your trip any more quick. Fortunately, Silver Lake itself has so much to do within its boundaries that you can easily get by on foot or by bike to do most of your daily errands.
When you’re ready to look for an apartment for rent in Silver Lake, start your search as early as possible and be prepared to get on a waiting list. Expect to pay premium rent prices for a highly in-demand Silver Lake address, too: this is not the place to look for bargains. The more money you can spend on housing, the easier it may be to find available apartments for rent, since luxury units tend to have vacancies for slightly longer periods.
Although finding a place to live can be competitive, there’s a wide variety of housing options, from apartments to condos and even houses for rent. Many apartments and condos for rent in Silver Lake have a sleek, minimalist design, with stainless steel appliances and natural-looking flooring. Some buildings also have artsy touches like murals and colorful, retro-look pools and patios. Some properties do include utilities and parking in the rent, so make sure you ask when you sign a lease. Many buildings are also pet-friendly, but may require pet deposits and additional monthly pet rent.
There’s no question that getting an apartment in Silver Lake will be worth the wait, though, because the quality of life here is superb. You’ll love the vibrant social scene and the beautiful views of rolling hills. Your neighbors are an active bunch, jogging around Silver Lake or getting a workout walking or hiking up hillside stairs. Even your pooch can join in on the fun at the Silver Lake Dog Park.
After you’ve worked up a good appetite, Silver Lake won’t disappoint with its restaurant offerings. True to the neighborhood’s funky vibe, you’ll find a variety of unique eateries, from the 100% vegan and organic Little Pine restaurant (owned by musician Moby, who’s rumored to be on site pretty often) or Cru, which is vegan, gluten-free, and focuses on raw foods. When you want a truly upscale experience, the Italian fare at Blair’s Restaurant will fit the bill.
Silver Lake is the center of the fun in Los Angeles. You’ll find that your neighborhood is the one where all your friends want to come to visit. Come home to the incomparable Silver Lake.