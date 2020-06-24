All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

1304 Maltman Ave

1304 N Maltman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1304 N Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON A 7000 SQ FT LOT!!! Silverlake artsy 2 bed 3 bath California Bungalow. Large entertainer's living/dining rooms with gorgeous original hardwood floors, built-ins and other original details delight in this hip enclave hide-away. Finish your creative project under the enormous tree canopy with the huge backyard or on the cocktail deck with peek-a-boo ocean view. Bonus office space between bedrooms. And bonus (unpermitted) guesthouse with bathroom make this a winner. Please note the bonus room and 3rd bathroom have a separate entry and are not part of the main house.

Appliances are as-is, There are great appliances leasing programs that we can share with you should you desire a new stove, washer and/or dryer.

Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis with additional $500 per pet.

Owner is offering a 12 month lease but reserves the right to request move out with a 60 day notice anytime after 6 months have passed.

Please call Jeremy at 609-865-4115 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Maltman Ave have any available units?
1304 Maltman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Maltman Ave have?
Some of 1304 Maltman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Maltman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Maltman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Maltman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Maltman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Maltman Ave offer parking?
No, 1304 Maltman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Maltman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Maltman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Maltman Ave have a pool?
No, 1304 Maltman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Maltman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1304 Maltman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Maltman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Maltman Ave has units with dishwashers.
