Los Angeles, CA
1072 South GENESEE Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

1072 South GENESEE Avenue

1072 South Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1072 South Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect opportunity to lease a classic LA character duplex. Built in 1933, This spacious and gracious three-bed, two-bath home has original charm, traditional layout with formal living and dining rooms up front and bedrooms and kitchen towards the back. Floors are hardwood, windows are large and light-filled. Entire unit is clean, polished and painted. There is an exclusive-use, gated outdoor patio in the front and exclusive-use two-car garage in the back. Living room has a working fireplace. There are hookups for your own washer/ dryer. Amazing Miracle Mile/ Wilshire Vista location, this is a wonderful home (that won't last long!).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 South GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1072 South GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1072 South GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1072 South GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 South GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1072 South GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 South GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1072 South GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1072 South GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1072 South GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1072 South GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1072 South GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 South GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1072 South GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1072 South GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1072 South GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 South GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 South GENESEE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
