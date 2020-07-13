345 S Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 10
$2,192
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft
Unit 426 · Avail. Aug 6
$2,236
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft
Unit 210 · Avail. now
$2,241
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
sauna
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
The Cleo apartments are centrally located with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Our beautiful interiors feature fireplaces, private balconies and maple cabinets.The Cleo apartments are a pet friendly community located just blocks away from great restaurants, shopping and nightlife.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)