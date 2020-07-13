All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like The Cleo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
The Cleo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

The Cleo

345 S Alexandria Ave · (323) 498-1963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1,000 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
$1,000 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020]
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

345 S Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,192

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 426 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,236

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,241

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cleo.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
sauna
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
The Cleo apartments are centrally located with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Our beautiful interiors feature fireplaces, private balconies and maple cabinets.The Cleo apartments are a pet friendly community located just blocks away from great restaurants, shopping and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cleo have any available units?
The Cleo has 3 units available starting at $2,192 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cleo have?
Some of The Cleo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cleo currently offering any rent specials?
The Cleo is offering the following rent specials: $1,000 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020] (on select units)
Is The Cleo pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cleo is pet friendly.
Does The Cleo offer parking?
Yes, The Cleo offers parking.
Does The Cleo have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Cleo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cleo have a pool?
Yes, The Cleo has a pool.
Does The Cleo have accessible units?
No, The Cleo does not have accessible units.
Does The Cleo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cleo has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Cleo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity