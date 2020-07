Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Discerning individuals with an appreciation for beautiful aesthetics, designer accessories, and fine appointments are invited to join the newest residential social club in town. 3033 Wilshire is an exclusive residential hotspot with modern elegance and contemporary sophistication that offers upscale apartments with designer interiors, superlative amenities, concierge service, and more. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Koreatown apartments feature wood flooring, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, walk-in closets, and panoramic views. Come see these luxury Los Angeles apartments in Koreatown for yourself by scheduling an appointment today. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!