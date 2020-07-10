WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel bathtub cable included carpet granite counters oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym green community on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly car charging e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Woodridge, a wonderful newly remodeled 30-unit garden-style community in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The community features a brand new outdoor fitness and agility area, an outdoor resident "Chill Zone" with gazebo, lounge chairs and BBQs! We are a green building with fully functioning solar system on the rooftop, xeriscape landscaping with gorgeous drought tolerating plants adorned throughout the community! Interior amenities include can lighting, quartz stone countertops, hardwood flooring, custom two-tone paint and stainless steel appliances. Most layouts offer 20 foot ceilings which give the apartment a real sense of uniqueness! It would be our pleasure to help you arrange a tour today!