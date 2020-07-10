WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS

Amenities
Welcome to Woodridge, a wonderful newly remodeled 30-unit garden-style community in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The community features a brand new outdoor fitness and agility area, an outdoor resident "Chill Zone" with gazebo, lounge chairs and BBQs! We are a green building with fully functioning solar system on the rooftop, xeriscape landscaping with gorgeous drought tolerating plants adorned throughout the community! Interior amenities include can lighting, quartz stone countertops, hardwood flooring, custom two-tone paint and stainless steel appliances. Most layouts offer 20 foot ceilings which give the apartment a real sense of uniqueness! It would be our pleasure to help you arrange a tour today!