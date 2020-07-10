All apartments in Los Angeles
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS

Open Now until 5pm
6611 Woodman Avenue · (818) 538-2427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6611 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
car charging
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Woodridge, a wonderful newly remodeled 30-unit garden-style community in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The community features a brand new outdoor fitness and agility area, an outdoor resident "Chill Zone" with gazebo, lounge chairs and BBQs! We are a green building with fully functioning solar system on the rooftop, xeriscape landscaping with gorgeous drought tolerating plants adorned throughout the community! Interior amenities include can lighting, quartz stone countertops, hardwood flooring, custom two-tone paint and stainless steel appliances. Most layouts offer 20 foot ceilings which give the apartment a real sense of uniqueness! It would be our pleasure to help you arrange a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee $20
Deposit: Deposit equal to half month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 1
rent: Free
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions; Weight limit under 35 lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $400
Cats
deposit: $400
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS have any available units?
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS have?
Some of WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS have a pool?
Yes, WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS has a pool.
Does WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS have accessible units?
Yes, WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS has accessible units.
Does WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
