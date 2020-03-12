29742 Ivy Glenn Drive

Amenities

Ideal luxurious single level fully furnished home which comfortably sleeps seven. The California-Ranch style property boasts 2285 square feet of well-appointed living space and comfortably sleeps 7. Approach the home’s entrance from the nicely landscaped front yard with mature, swaying palm trees. An inlaid tile landing, rich hardwood floors and natural light flooding from the atrium welcomes you into this bright, open-concept home. Follow the hall into the pristine living room with brand new carpets and a slump stone fireplace and a large flat screen TV. The living room flows freely from a charming dinette that seats 4 into a gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your meals in the adjacent dining room with a large, rustic dining table, 8 modernly upholstered chairs, a fireplace with a granite hearse, a wet bar and under-counter refrigerator. The master bedroom features a king-sized bed, a mounted flat screen TV and an en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity and walk-in shower. The second bedroom features a queen-sized bed. The third bedroom features two twin-sized beds and the last bedroom has full-sized futon in a converted study room. These two rooms share bathroom that features a jetted tub and shower. Other amenities include central heating and air-conditioning, washer and dryer, wireless internet access, garage parking for 3 cars, driveway parking for 3 cars and much more.