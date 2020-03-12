All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:54 AM

29742 Ivy Glenn Drive

29742 Ivy Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29742 Ivy Glenn Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Ideal luxurious single level fully furnished home which comfortably sleeps seven. The California-Ranch style property boasts 2285 square feet of well-appointed living space and comfortably sleeps 7. Approach the home’s entrance from the nicely landscaped front yard with mature, swaying palm trees. An inlaid tile landing, rich hardwood floors and natural light flooding from the atrium welcomes you into this bright, open-concept home. Follow the hall into the pristine living room with brand new carpets and a slump stone fireplace and a large flat screen TV. The living room flows freely from a charming dinette that seats 4 into a gorgeous, fully equipped kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your meals in the adjacent dining room with a large, rustic dining table, 8 modernly upholstered chairs, a fireplace with a granite hearse, a wet bar and under-counter refrigerator. The master bedroom features a king-sized bed, a mounted flat screen TV and an en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity and walk-in shower. The second bedroom features a queen-sized bed. The third bedroom features two twin-sized beds and the last bedroom has full-sized futon in a converted study room. These two rooms share bathroom that features a jetted tub and shower. Other amenities include central heating and air-conditioning, washer and dryer, wireless internet access, garage parking for 3 cars, driveway parking for 3 cars and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive have any available units?
29742 Ivy Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive have?
Some of 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29742 Ivy Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive offers parking.
Does 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive have a pool?
No, 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29742 Ivy Glenn Drive has units with dishwashers.
