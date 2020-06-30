Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center carport gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal playground

Pointe Niguel offers superior apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel that combine the best of Southern California living with all the comforts of home. You’ll find spacious one and two-bedroom units loaded with special features and generous perks. All of our townhomes come with fireplaces, private patios or balconies, and luxurious bedroom suites. We even offer washer and dryer connections and high speed Internet access throughout the entire community to make things easier. In addition to our renovated units, you’ll also find private car garages, two sparkling swimming pools and a brand new fitness center. Live in the heart of one of Southern California’s most beautiful areas. Just minutes from the coast, you’ll have direct access to gorgeous beaches, the best schools in the area, and stunning natural parks. You deserve more from an apartment. Discover why Pointe Niguel is a league above the rest.Pointe Niguel Apartment Homes—all the comforts of home in a setting of tranquil beauty.