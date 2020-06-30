Pointe Niguel

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $600
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee (1 cat & 1 dog)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 flat fee
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Carport, Direct Access Garage, or Detached Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached/detached garage: included in 2 bedrooms; Patio/balcony storage: included in lease