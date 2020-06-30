All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
Pointe Niguel
Pointe Niguel

29781 Niguel Rd · (949) 267-3481
Location

29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 39E · Avail. Jul 15

$1,883

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35C · Avail. now

$2,624

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 24G · Avail. Jul 15

$2,644

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 04B · Avail. Aug 11

$2,646

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe Niguel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
playground
Pointe Niguel offers superior apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel that combine the best of Southern California living with all the comforts of home. You’ll find spacious one and two-bedroom units loaded with special features and generous perks. All of our townhomes come with fireplaces, private patios or balconies, and luxurious bedroom suites. We even offer washer and dryer connections and high speed Internet access throughout the entire community to make things easier. In addition to our renovated units, you’ll also find private car garages, two sparkling swimming pools and a brand new fitness center. Live in the heart of one of Southern California’s most beautiful areas. Just minutes from the coast, you’ll have direct access to gorgeous beaches, the best schools in the area, and stunning natural parks. You deserve more from an apartment. Discover why Pointe Niguel is a league above the rest.Pointe Niguel Apartment Homes—all the comforts of home in a setting of tranquil beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $600
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee (1 cat & 1 dog)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 flat fee
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Carport, Direct Access Garage, or Detached Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached/detached garage: included in 2 bedrooms; Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe Niguel have any available units?
Pointe Niguel has 5 units available starting at $1,883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe Niguel have?
Some of Pointe Niguel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe Niguel currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe Niguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe Niguel pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe Niguel is pet friendly.
Does Pointe Niguel offer parking?
Yes, Pointe Niguel offers parking.
Does Pointe Niguel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe Niguel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe Niguel have a pool?
Yes, Pointe Niguel has a pool.
Does Pointe Niguel have accessible units?
Yes, Pointe Niguel has accessible units.
Does Pointe Niguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe Niguel has units with dishwashers.
