226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA

$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1358 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1651 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
21 Dover Place
21 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28211 Via Fierro
28211 Via Fierro, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1342 sqft
Available NOW - 3 Bedroom Townhome - 2 beds/baths upstairs, 1 bed/bath downstairs. Won't last long! (RLNE5524884)

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Niguel Heights
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
30932 Colonial Pl.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
15 Ticknor Place
15 Ticknor Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1670 sqft
Gorgeous Single Story Home located on a Large Corner Lot, features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Entry, Large Living Room with French Doors that Open to Patio, Formal Dining Room, Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Spacious Hallway, Large Master

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
25212 Bentwood
25212 Bentwood, Laguna Niguel, CA
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Laguna Heights
1 Unit Available
10 Trestles
10 Trestles, Laguna Niguel, CA
This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Niguel Ranch
1 Unit Available
24801 Cutter
24801 Cutter, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1759 sqft
UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Portland Place
27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO
28712 Rancho Del Lago, Laguna Niguel, CA
Terrific home in Rancho Niguel Mandevilla, located in a single loaded street with gorgeous view of mountains. This elegant and highly upgraded home offers cathedral ceilings in the large living room and formal dinning room.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
28812 WOODCOCK Drive
28812 Woodcock Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
This stately home offers private quite location. Large entertainer's yard. Well maintained. Huge bonus room with wall-to-wall custom built-in cabinetry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Niguel Ridge
1 Unit Available
29426 Crown Ridge
29426 Crown Ridge, Laguna Niguel, CA
Great location and lovely neighborhood 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home with beautiful view, down stairs wood planks looking tiles throughout , up stairs newly carpet, newly paint on all the walls, doors and cabinets, large open kitchen with center

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
17 Gray Stone Way
17 Gray Stone Way, Laguna Niguel, CA
In prestigious Bear Brand Ocean Ranch, this home boasts an awesome floorplan with a stunning open entryway.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24402 Silver Spur Lane
24402 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1969 sqft
Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
24422 Rue De Monet
24422 Rue De Monet, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
2141 sqft
Please call or email Patrick Hourigan today to arrange a private showing at (949) 463-7630 or aussiecfo@cox.net. Recent upgrades from top to bottom, New paint, new carpet, New Double Oven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
24922 La Plata Drive
24922 La Plata Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1967 sqft
You will love the open floor plan of this remodeled and expanded single level home.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Crest de Ville
1 Unit Available
25 Bridington
25 Bridington, Laguna Niguel, CA
RARE OPPORTUNITY to live in the “ESTATES” in the highly desirable LAGUNA NIGUEL community of “CREST DE VILLE.” Sitting on a premier 7800 + sq. ft Lot, this elegant 4 bedroom (1 downstairs) 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28555 Las Arubas
28555 Las Arubas, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1536 sqft
Immaculate three bedroom residence in the desirable T tract in Laguna Niguel! The floorplan features a spacious Family Room with fireplace, Kitchen with granite countertops and island, Dining area, and three bedrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
32111 E Nine Drive
32111 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2536 sqft
Fantastic open and spacious 3 bedroom residence located in the gated development of Links Point! Newer paint, hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows and plantation shutters.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28446 Del Mar
28446 Del Mar, Laguna Niguel, CA
Beautiful home located in the coveted Tampico neighborhood in Laguna Niguel with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms offering a very inviting, and clean space with fresh white and natural color palette.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28102 El Montanero
28102 El Montanero, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1342 sqft
This impressive Rancho Niguel town home offers an amazing sense of privacy given its unique location nestled in the Mirador community. There is low maintenance landscape in your gated, wrap around yard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28511 Rancho Grande
28511 Rancho Grande, Laguna Niguel, CA
Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home.

June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Laguna Niguel rents declined significantly over the past month

Laguna Niguel rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laguna Niguel stand at $1,766 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Laguna Niguel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laguna Niguel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laguna Niguel

    As rents have fallen significantly in Laguna Niguel, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laguna Niguel is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Laguna Niguel's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% decline in Laguna Niguel.
    • While rents in Laguna Niguel fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laguna Niguel than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Laguna Niguel is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

