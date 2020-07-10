Apartment List
/
CA
/
laguna niguel
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
26 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,590
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
92 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
30 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
$
3 Units Available
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1260 sqft
Prime location on a hilltop overlooking Laguna Niguel and close to beach. Homes feature central heating and air, walk-in closets and gas appliances. Community has heated pool, spa and BBQ area.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
28121 Mariposa
28121 Mariposa, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home!!! This cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa Mira Condominium is ready for you! Upgraded ground floor unit with HUGE patio will be a wonderful place to call home! The Owner has made so many convenient improvements to the home including large

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
34 Portland Place
34 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1439 sqft
Located on an ocean view ridge of the development, this gorgeous Cape Cod style home in the Vistas community at the end of the cul de sac with 2 beds plus office/(builder option for 3rd bedroom, but no door/closet) features a prime upper end unit

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
25496 Rue Terrase
25496 Rue Terrase, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1994 sqft
This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
5 Chandon
5 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This elegant and inviting condo, centrally located in the prime Marina Hills community of Chandon has been impeccably updated inside and outside. The raised fireplace features custom stone extending floor to ceiling.

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
11 Taywood Court
11 Taywood Court, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1994 sqft
PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE HIGHEST STREET IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BEACON HILL COURT TRACT! This FULLY FURNISHED PROPERTY is Located on a quiet cul de sac & boasts dual master suites including one on the main floor + an oversized loft + an additional

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
23741 N Shore Lane
23741 North Shore Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1026 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath Town home in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Town home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and is Corner End Unit, No one above or below. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located upstairs with plantation blinds.

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Laguna Heights
27 Silver Glade Drive
27 Silver Glade Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 master suites turnkey home in the Upper Palm Court in Laguna Niguel Amazingly spacious with volume ceiling. Central Air Conditioning. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
38 CAMPTON Place
38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
747 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
28763 La Siena
28763 La Siena, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1352 sqft
Spectacular, panoramic lake views, along with breathtaking sunset views, you will truly have it all when you move in to this beautiful, turnkey home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Country Village
24265 Avenida De Las Flores
24265 Avenida De Las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1050 sqft
Gated community, close to major shopping centers. This home has Two stories, Two master bedrooms, Two and half Bathroom, one detached garage, one parking space, and it is also light and bright. No one Above or Below you.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Quissett Bay
32393 Outrigger Way
32393 Outrigger Way, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1340 sqft
Great location! Quiet, end of cul-de-sac unit. Attached 2 car garage with direct home access. 1 mile to Salt Creek State Beach and Ritz Carlton Resort. 1/2 mile to the Monarch Beach Resort and the Links at Monarch Beach golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Niguel
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,873
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

July 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Laguna Niguel Rent Report. Laguna Niguel rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laguna Niguel rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Laguna Niguel rents declined slightly over the past month

Laguna Niguel rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 3.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laguna Niguel stand at $1,763 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,265 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Laguna Niguel's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Laguna Niguel over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Laguna Niguel

    As rents have fallen sharply in Laguna Niguel, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Laguna Niguel is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Laguna Niguel's median two-bedroom rent of $2,265 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Laguna Niguel fell sharply over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Laguna Niguel than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Laguna Niguel is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel 3 BedroomsLaguna Niguel Accessible ApartmentsLaguna Niguel Apartments under $1,800Laguna Niguel Apartments with Balcony
    Laguna Niguel Apartments with GarageLaguna Niguel Apartments with GymLaguna Niguel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Niguel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Niguel Apartments with ParkingLaguna Niguel Apartments with PoolLaguna Niguel Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Laguna Niguel Cheap PlacesLaguna Niguel Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaguna Niguel Furnished ApartmentsLaguna Niguel Luxury PlacesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly PlacesLaguna Niguel Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
    Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
    La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San Diego