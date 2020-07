Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room internet access lobby media room playground pool table smoke-free community wine room

Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you. Elevate your everyday with a Signature residence, or upgrade into a top-tier Suite. Expect captivating views, world-class amenities, and custom home features. Now leasing. Schedule a tour to learn more.