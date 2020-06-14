Apartment List
255 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with garage

Laguna Niguel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28211 Via Fierro
28211 Via Fierro, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1342 sqft
Available NOW - 3 Bedroom Townhome - 2 beds/baths upstairs, 1 bed/bath downstairs. Won't last long! (RLNE5524884)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Niguel Heights
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft
30932 Colonial Pl.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Niguel Summit West
1 Unit Available
23203 Via Tuscany
23203 Via Tuscany, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
23203 Via Tuscany Available 07/01/20 VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Amazing Upper Condo in Desirable Niguel Summit Community! - WOW! You will not believe your eyes when you walk through the doors of this amazing upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
32111 E Nine Drive
32111 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2536 sqft
Fantastic open and spacious 3 bedroom residence located in the gated development of Links Point! Newer paint, hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows and plantation shutters.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
21 Dover Place
21 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
15 Ticknor Place
15 Ticknor Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1670 sqft
Gorgeous Single Story Home located on a Large Corner Lot, features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Entry, Large Living Room with French Doors that Open to Patio, Formal Dining Room, Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Spacious Hallway, Large Master

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
25135 Via Veracruz
25135 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1377 sqft
MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25212 Bentwood
25212 Bentwood, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1985 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Laguna Heights
1 Unit Available
10 Trestles
10 Trestles, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
2604 sqft
This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Niguel Ranch
1 Unit Available
24801 Cutter
24801 Cutter, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1759 sqft
UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Niguel Ridge
1 Unit Available
29426 Crown Ridge
29426 Crown Ridge, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2181 sqft
Great location and lovely neighborhood 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home with beautiful view, down stairs wood planks looking tiles throughout , up stairs newly carpet, newly paint on all the walls, doors and cabinets, large open kitchen with center

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24402 Silver Spur Lane
24402 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1969 sqft
Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24422 Rue De Monet
24422 Rue De Monet, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
2141 sqft
Please call or email Patrick Hourigan today to arrange a private showing at (949) 463-7630 or aussiecfo@cox.net. Recent upgrades from top to bottom, New paint, new carpet, New Double Oven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24922 La Plata Drive
24922 La Plata Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1967 sqft
You will love the open floor plan of this remodeled and expanded single level home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24202 Avenida De Las Flores
24202 Avenida de las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
847 sqft
Private corner location 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with nobody above or below. Large deck facing greenbelt and slope. Interior has newer vinyl wood flooring, living room with ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings, plus crown molding.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
25071 CALLE PLAYA
25071 Calle Playa, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1104 sqft
Upgraded upper unit in Expressions community in Lagua Niguel. Quiet interior location with 180 degrees panoramic city lights and mountain views from living room and both bedrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28102 El Montanero
28102 El Montanero, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1342 sqft
This impressive Rancho Niguel town home offers an amazing sense of privacy given its unique location nestled in the Mirador community. There is low maintenance landscape in your gated, wrap around yard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28511 Rancho Grande
28511 Rancho Grande, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
2609 sqft
Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home.
City Guide for Laguna Niguel, CA

Originally a vast tract of empty ranch land, Laguna Niguel is now a vast range of tract homes filled with over 62,000 people. It was the first major master planned community in all of California. With cloudless skies, beach, mountain and canyon views, it’s considered one of the best places in the nation to live—if you can afford it.

Master planned just like your growing brood, Laguna Niguel is a safe slice of paradise that’s perfect for lily-white families that have successfully surfed the global recession like the Laird Hamiltons of financial fall-outs. It’s close to the beach (you can smell it, oh, and see it), has beautiful mountain views and is one of the most equestrian-friendly cities in the county. Beautiful, safe and often ungodly expensive, apartments aren’t common around these parts, and there aren’t a lot of rental properties to fisticuff for, but the luxury housing is some of the ritziest in town. Homes routinely sell for over a mil and often many times more. So grab your personal accountant and head to the hills of Laguna Niguel, where the views are wild and the nights are, well, mild. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Laguna Niguel, CA

Laguna Niguel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

