Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry carport smoke-free community

Experience the whimsical Cape Cod architecture and the natural backdrop of Seaside Apartments conveniently located in the South Orange County city of Laguna Niguel. This centrally located property is next door to the Laguna Heights Marketplace retail center and just minutes to the award-winning George White Elementary School, expansive Chapparosa Park and Laguna Niguel's highly rated Pooch Park.



At Seaside Apartments, you’ll sense the passion in the workmanship and design and the quality of the interior appointments like beautifully stained wood cabinetry, designer two-tone paint, specialty lighting and Whirlpool appliances. Delight in the numerous amenities including pools, spas, tennis courts, a playground and fully equipped fitness center.