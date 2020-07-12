/
/
/
laguna heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
283 Apartments for rent in Laguna Heights, Laguna Niguel, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15 Sand Oaks Road
15 Sand Oaks Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2552 sqft
GORGEOUS LAGUNA NIGUEL HOME on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM, spacious Living/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the family room with fireplace.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Glade Drive
27 Silver Glade Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 master suites turnkey home in the Upper Palm Court in Laguna Niguel Amazingly spacious with volume ceiling. Central Air Conditioning. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14 Serenity Lane
14 Serenity Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2093 sqft
14 Serenity Lane Available 08/15/20 Large Spacious 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Heights
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,611
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
25496 Rue Terrase
25496 Rue Terrase, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1994 sqft
This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.Spacious living room and dining area.
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11 Taywood Court
11 Taywood Court, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1994 sqft
PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE HIGHEST STREET IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BEACON HILL COURT TRACT! This FULLY FURNISHED PROPERTY is Located on a quiet cul de sac & boasts dual master suites including one on the main floor + an oversized loft + an additional
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
25002 Eaton Lane
25002 Eaton Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2247 sqft
View! View! View! Bright & Light- Spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home Located in the exclusive . New laminate flooring through out house. Newer kitchen counter tops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24411 Mira Verde
24411 Mira Verde, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1695 sqft
Charming home with an in-ground Jacuzzi in the highly desirable Marina Hills Neighborhood. This home is beautifully and highly upgraded throughout. An open and spacious floor plan with high vaulted ceiling in the Living Room and Master Bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
47 Son Bon
47 Son Bon, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1716 sqft
Fantastic Marina Hills Monaco Home. This home features three bedrooms plus an added office/loft, a large grassy backyard that is very private, plus high vaulted ceiling that make this a very open floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
25212 Bentwood
25212 Bentwood, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1985 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
51 Largo St.
51 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
915 sqft
51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community.
1 of 32
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1 Chandon
1 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1536 sqft
This beautiful condo features a convenient corner location with the comfort and feel of a single family home.
1 of 41
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
19 Andorra
19 Andorra St, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1773 sqft
The property is located in the Marina Hills community. The house has wood flooring on both floors. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops. New windows with plantation shutters. Cathedral ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Heights
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
62 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALaguna Niguel, CADana Point, CAMission Viejo, CASan Clemente, CALadera Ranch, CA