Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

336 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Niguel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1260 sqft
Prime location on a hilltop overlooking Laguna Niguel and close to beach. Homes feature central heating and air, walk-in closets and gas appliances. Community has heated pool, spa and BBQ area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
30902 Clubhouse Drive
30902 Clubhouse Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1039 sqft
This home is gorgeous and ready for you to move in. Located in the hillsides of Laguna Niguel just minutes away from the beach. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
38 Stoney Pointe
38 Stoney Pt, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1930 sqft
Exceptional opportunity for a 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condominium! This home has a 3rd bedroom "potential" with a bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom (currently being used as a den).

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
34 Portland Place
34 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1439 sqft
Located on an ocean view ridge of the development, this gorgeous Cape Cod style home in the Vistas community at the end of the cul de sac with 2 beds plus office/(builder option for 3rd bedroom, but no door/closet) features a prime upper end unit

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
25143 Via Terracina
25143 Via Terracina, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1113 sqft
Private and centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath single level condo with an attached direct access 2 car garage in the Del Prado community of Laguna Niguel. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools the 5 freeway and the 73 toll road.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
25496 Rue Terrase
25496 Rue Terrase, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1994 sqft
This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Niguel
4 San Rafael Place
4 San Rafael Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
4344 sqft
Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the exclusive enclave of The Estates, this sprawling 4 bedroom, plus bonus room and main floor office residence offers over 4,300 square.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.Spacious living room and dining area.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Niguel Heights
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft
30932 Colonial Pl.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
29117 Via Cerrito
29117 Via Cerrito, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condominium. Top floor, nice views. New Kitchen countertop, sink, faucet. Covered parking. Balcony off master bedroom. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Separate Dining room. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. AC

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
32111 E Nine Drive
32111 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2536 sqft
Fantastic open and spacious 3 bedroom residence located in the gated development of Links Point! Newer paint, hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows and plantation shutters.

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
11 Taywood Court
11 Taywood Court, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1994 sqft
PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE HIGHEST STREET IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BEACON HILL COURT TRACT! This FULLY FURNISHED PROPERTY is Located on a quiet cul de sac & boasts dual master suites including one on the main floor + an oversized loft + an additional

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Country Village
24255 Briones Drive
24255 Briones Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2014 sqft
LAGUNA NIGUEL GEM. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is not to be missed. Drenched in natural light this

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
35 Laguna Woods Drive
35 Laguna Woods Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2582 sqft
Smashing renovated home in gated community on single loaded street with no thru traffic. This beauty has no homes directly behind with beautiful green grassy area and lovely vegetation. Great open view space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Laguna Heights
15 Sand Oaks Road
15 Sand Oaks Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2552 sqft
GORGEOUS LAGUNA NIGUEL HOME on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM, spacious Living/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the family room with fireplace.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Laguna Heights
27 Silver Glade Drive
27 Silver Glade Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 master suites turnkey home in the Upper Palm Court in Laguna Niguel Amazingly spacious with volume ceiling. Central Air Conditioning. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laguna Niguel, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Niguel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

