Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving tennis court clubhouse playground

Windridge Apartments in Laguna Niguel offer two, and three bedroom apartments in a warm neighborhood setting. Windridge Apartments in Laguna's upgrades include energy-efficient appliances, fabulous kitchen and bath cabinetry, sleek fixtures and ceramic tiled fireplaces. Windridge Apartments is located in the hills of Laguna Niguel, neighboring terrific shopping, Laguna Niguel parks, Capistrano Valley schools, and all major highways, including the 5, 405, and the 73!