143 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with hardwood floors
Originally a vast tract of empty ranch land, Laguna Niguel is now a vast range of tract homes filled with over 62,000 people. It was the first major master planned community in all of California. With cloudless skies, beach, mountain and canyon views, it’s considered one of the best places in the nation to live—if you can afford it.
Master planned just like your growing brood, Laguna Niguel is a safe slice of paradise that’s perfect for lily-white families that have successfully surfed the global recession like the Laird Hamiltons of financial fall-outs. It’s close to the beach (you can smell it, oh, and see it), has beautiful mountain views and is one of the most equestrian-friendly cities in the county. Beautiful, safe and often ungodly expensive, apartments aren’t common around these parts, and there aren’t a lot of rental properties to fisticuff for, but the luxury housing is some of the ritziest in town. Homes routinely sell for over a mil and often many times more. So grab your personal accountant and head to the hills of Laguna Niguel, where the views are wild and the nights are, well, mild. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laguna Niguel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.