143 Apartments for rent in Laguna Niguel, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laguna Niguel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23750 Bayside Lane #48
23750 Bayside Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1026 sqft
23750 Bayside Lane #48 Available 06/26/20 Youll LOVE this townhome! - Dont wait - visit this beautifully remodeled 2 story townhouse today! This completely renovated 2 bedrooms & 2 bath home features low-maintenance, faux wood laminate flooring

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
32111 E Nine Drive
32111 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2536 sqft
Fantastic open and spacious 3 bedroom residence located in the gated development of Links Point! Newer paint, hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows and plantation shutters.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
28812 WOODCOCK Drive
28812 Woodcock Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3336 sqft
This stately home offers private quite location. Large entertainer's yard. Well maintained. Huge bonus room with wall-to-wall custom built-in cabinetry.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
17 Gray Stone Way
17 Gray Stone Way, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
4121 sqft
In prestigious Bear Brand Ocean Ranch, this home boasts an awesome floorplan with a stunning open entryway.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24402 Silver Spur Lane
24402 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1969 sqft
Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
6 Aruba Street
6 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
947 sqft
Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24202 Avenida De Las Flores
24202 Avenida de las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
847 sqft
Private corner location 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with nobody above or below. Large deck facing greenbelt and slope. Interior has newer vinyl wood flooring, living room with ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings, plus crown molding.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28102 El Montanero
28102 El Montanero, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1342 sqft
This impressive Rancho Niguel town home offers an amazing sense of privacy given its unique location nestled in the Mirador community. There is low maintenance landscape in your gated, wrap around yard.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28511 Rancho Grande
28511 Rancho Grande, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
2609 sqft
Please call or text with any questions. Patrick Jouanel c: (949) 697-0364 - Realty One Group West - Laguna Niguel. Executive Spacious Home in the prestigious tract of Rancho Niguel Sonterra. Bright and Airy 4 bedrooms, three baths, 3 car garage home.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
51 Largo St.
51 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
915 sqft
51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Niguel Summit
1 Unit Available
29602 Novacella
29602 Novacella, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2735 sqft
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Beautiful Panoramic Ocean through Saddleback View Remodeled Home with Large Backyard on a Single Loaded Culdesac Street.

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Marina Hills
1 Unit Available
19 Andorra
19 Andorra St, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1773 sqft
The property is located in the Marina Hills community. The house has wood flooring on both floors. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops. New windows with plantation shutters. Cathedral ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.
City Guide for Laguna Niguel, CA

Originally a vast tract of empty ranch land, Laguna Niguel is now a vast range of tract homes filled with over 62,000 people. It was the first major master planned community in all of California. With cloudless skies, beach, mountain and canyon views, it’s considered one of the best places in the nation to live—if you can afford it.

Master planned just like your growing brood, Laguna Niguel is a safe slice of paradise that’s perfect for lily-white families that have successfully surfed the global recession like the Laird Hamiltons of financial fall-outs. It’s close to the beach (you can smell it, oh, and see it), has beautiful mountain views and is one of the most equestrian-friendly cities in the county. Beautiful, safe and often ungodly expensive, apartments aren’t common around these parts, and there aren’t a lot of rental properties to fisticuff for, but the luxury housing is some of the ritziest in town. Homes routinely sell for over a mil and often many times more. So grab your personal accountant and head to the hills of Laguna Niguel, where the views are wild and the nights are, well, mild. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Laguna Niguel, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laguna Niguel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

